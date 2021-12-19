On the hunt for a home in Stamford? These houses are on the market

(Stamford, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stamford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

863 Howard Green Road, Roxbury, 12474 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,800,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,544 Square Feet | Built in 1990

LYNE ACRESThis STUNNING ESTATE is situated on 99 ACRES with PANORAMIC BREATHTAKING VIEWS OF THE DENVER VEGA VALLEY. Property features a TURN-KEY RUSTIC-CHIC LOG HOME and a BEAUTIFUL NEW BARN with a kitchen and bathrooms.The Cabin -PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING with a HUGE WRAP-AROUND MULTI-LEVEL DECK to take in the magnificent views and a GORGEOUS OUTDOOR ENTERTAINMENT AREA paved with NATIVE BLUESTONE and a STONE FIRE-PIT (much of that stone was harvested from the property)! Enjoy a FULL OUTDOOR KITCHEN WITH A WOOD-FIRED PIZZA OVEN, GAS GRIDDLE AND BBQ GRILL! Inside is a LUXURIOUS RETREAT with room for all. GREAT ROOM features SOARING CEILINGS, EXPOSED BEAMS an OPEN-CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN and a FULLY RENOVATED GOURMET KITCHEN done in 2021. Spacious bedrooms, FULLY RENOVATED BATHS (one with a GORGEOUS SOAKING TUB) and an UPSTAIRS LOFT/ENTERTAINMENT CENTER round out the home. There is also a 2-CAR GARAGE and a full basement that could be converted for additional space if desired.The Barn: GLORIOUS NEW CONSTRUCTION BUILT IN 2016. HUGE SLIDING BARN DOORS allow you to take in the magnificent views. This 3-season structure includes a KITCHEN with OUTDOOR PIZZA OVEN AND BATHROOMS (runs on an independent well and septic). Front of barn opens to a large outside patio. If running as an event space, capacity is 80 people. Would work beautifully as an event space or artist studio or could be finished off for an additional guest house.The Property: Just around the house are rolling manicured acres with FULLY ESTABLISHED PERENNIAL GARDENS, and lots of places to relax and enjoy the view. A rough cut trail takes you to a SPRING-FED 10' DEEP POND nestled in the woods. A bit further up discover a STONE QUARRY that was used as a source of materials for much of the stone work on the property! ADJACENT TO NYC CITY LAND on two sides, there is PRIVACY AND TRANQUILITY. Property was logged 10 years ago and could be explored as an option again.Location:Close to ALL AREA ATTRACTIONS, MINUTES FROM BELLEAYRE and PLATTEKILL SKI RESORTS, HIKING TRAILS, KAYAKING, HANAH COUNTRY CLUB, PAKATAKAN FARM MARKET and the VILLAGES OF ROXBURY and MARGARETVILLE.YOUR CATSKILL DREAM AWAITS.

For open house information, contact Margaret Bellar, The Catskill Dream Team at 917-399-3243

289 Mcnaught Hill Road, Bovina, 13740 4 Beds 2 Baths | $929,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,128 Square Feet | Built in 1817

ONCE IN A LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY - OWN THE MAGNIFICENT ANDPRESTIGIOUS MCNAUGHT FAMILY FARM, ESTABLISHED 1817Located on 8 acres (2 deeds ) 4 acres of manicured lawn and 4 acres of tended rolling Meadows. In the stunningly beautiful Town of Bovina, the McNaught Family Farm was established by Scottish immigrants in 1817, and was held by five, successive generations of McNaughts until 1962.The house combines heritage and authenticity with old world construction and craftsmanship, and all of the modern amenities now added.The 4 BR + 2 BA +NUMEROUS bonus rooms, this home is spacious, bright, and airy, with 9 foot high ceilings and over 3,000 square feet of living area, and is designed so that even a large family has both sizable common areas in which to gather, engage, and interact, and at the same time more than a few private spaces for individuals to work, relax, and recharge. The first view is a majestic, wide staircase featuring a carved newel post and spindled railing with a heavy handrail that curves at the top. The style of the staircase is matched in the more public'' front rooms of the farmhouse with generously proportioned baseboards, window and door casings, and wainscoting. There are wide plank, wooden floors throughout the house.Sweeping into the Kitchen through the Living Room, the visitor enters an enormous 30x15 foot Country Kitchen'' with a Dining Area large enough to easily accommodate a ten foot long dining table. Light streams into the Kitchen from three sides, and particularly through the triple casement window mounted above the sink at the far end of the Kitchen, affording panoramic views. The Kitchen features a professional, 5 burner stove, as well as 2 sinks and 2 dishwashers, with 1 sink and 1 dishwasher housed in the Kitchen island'' or counter.A good-sized Bedroom is off the Kitchen's left corner, to the left of the Living Room entrance to the Kitchen. This Bedroom is a favorite because of its regular shape and the brightness produced by its large windows. A separate Pantry is off the Kitchen's right corner, to the right of the Living Room entrance. The house's original staircase, now the back staircase,'' rises from between the doors to the Living Room and Bedroom. The large back yard is perfect for a chair and table set, lounge chairs and barbeque. A grove of trees behind the house is suitable for hanging one or several hammocks. There is a 50x50 paved area for use as basketball court or play area, which has a spectacular view of Bobcat Mountain, the highest elevation in the county. The large, dry, level yard above the house is perfect for playing catch or hitting golf balls. Below the house is a swim pond.PLEASE ASK FOR FULL DETAIL SHEET!

For open house information, contact Susan Doig, Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties at 845-586-3321

6 Van Dyke Avenue, Stamford, 12167 3 Beds 1 Bath | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Tidy mid century ranch currently under renovation. New roof, heating system, bathroom, floors, paint etc. Still time to pick your paint colors! Half acre lot in Granthurst Park within Stamford's village limitsThree bedrooms, living room with stone wood burning fireplace, dining room, kitchen and den on lower level. Attached single car garage and large basement with laundry hook ups. This house has been gone over and basically made new. Deep shaded yard has mature Spruce and Maple trees. Van Dyke is a very quiet street with views of Mount Utsayantha. This house was built by the publisher of our local newspaper in 1964, quality throughout and a fantastic retro feel.

For open house information, contact Robert Schneider, Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties at 607-652-2220

113 Arthur Lane, Jefferson, 12093 0 Bed 0 Bath | $60,000 | 800 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Privately set 20 acre parcel just off a main road. Includes an 800 sq. ft. shed type building built in 2006. Small pond. Excellent building site. 15 minutes from I-88. Close to Cobleskill shopping.

For open house information, contact George Bergleitner, Delaware County Real Estate at 607-652-3311