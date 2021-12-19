ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, NY

On the hunt for a home in Stamford? These houses are on the market

Stamford Post
Stamford Post
 2 days ago

(Stamford, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stamford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wLF4o_0dR5ePnY00

863 Howard Green Road, Roxbury, 12474

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,800,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,544 Square Feet | Built in 1990

LYNE ACRESThis STUNNING ESTATE is situated on 99 ACRES with PANORAMIC BREATHTAKING VIEWS OF THE DENVER VEGA VALLEY. Property features a TURN-KEY RUSTIC-CHIC LOG HOME and a BEAUTIFUL NEW BARN with a kitchen and bathrooms.The Cabin -PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING with a HUGE WRAP-AROUND MULTI-LEVEL DECK to take in the magnificent views and a GORGEOUS OUTDOOR ENTERTAINMENT AREA paved with NATIVE BLUESTONE and a STONE FIRE-PIT (much of that stone was harvested from the property)! Enjoy a FULL OUTDOOR KITCHEN WITH A WOOD-FIRED PIZZA OVEN, GAS GRIDDLE AND BBQ GRILL! Inside is a LUXURIOUS RETREAT with room for all. GREAT ROOM features SOARING CEILINGS, EXPOSED BEAMS an OPEN-CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN and a FULLY RENOVATED GOURMET KITCHEN done in 2021. Spacious bedrooms, FULLY RENOVATED BATHS (one with a GORGEOUS SOAKING TUB) and an UPSTAIRS LOFT/ENTERTAINMENT CENTER round out the home. There is also a 2-CAR GARAGE and a full basement that could be converted for additional space if desired.The Barn: GLORIOUS NEW CONSTRUCTION BUILT IN 2016. HUGE SLIDING BARN DOORS allow you to take in the magnificent views. This 3-season structure includes a KITCHEN with OUTDOOR PIZZA OVEN AND BATHROOMS (runs on an independent well and septic). Front of barn opens to a large outside patio. If running as an event space, capacity is 80 people. Would work beautifully as an event space or artist studio or could be finished off for an additional guest house.The Property: Just around the house are rolling manicured acres with FULLY ESTABLISHED PERENNIAL GARDENS, and lots of places to relax and enjoy the view. A rough cut trail takes you to a SPRING-FED 10' DEEP POND nestled in the woods. A bit further up discover a STONE QUARRY that was used as a source of materials for much of the stone work on the property! ADJACENT TO NYC CITY LAND on two sides, there is PRIVACY AND TRANQUILITY. Property was logged 10 years ago and could be explored as an option again.Location:Close to ALL AREA ATTRACTIONS, MINUTES FROM BELLEAYRE and PLATTEKILL SKI RESORTS, HIKING TRAILS, KAYAKING, HANAH COUNTRY CLUB, PAKATAKAN FARM MARKET and the VILLAGES OF ROXBURY and MARGARETVILLE.YOUR CATSKILL DREAM AWAITS.

For open house information, contact Margaret Bellar, The Catskill Dream Team at 917-399-3243

Copyright © 2021 Otsego Delaware Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ODBRMLS-132514)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJ5yt_0dR5ePnY00

289 Mcnaught Hill Road, Bovina, 13740

4 Beds 2 Baths | $929,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,128 Square Feet | Built in 1817

ONCE IN A LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY - OWN THE MAGNIFICENT ANDPRESTIGIOUS MCNAUGHT FAMILY FARM, ESTABLISHED 1817Located on 8 acres (2 deeds ) 4 acres of manicured lawn and 4 acres of tended rolling Meadows. In the stunningly beautiful Town of Bovina, the McNaught Family Farm was established by Scottish immigrants in 1817, and was held by five, successive generations of McNaughts until 1962.The house combines heritage and authenticity with old world construction and craftsmanship, and all of the modern amenities now added.The 4 BR + 2 BA +NUMEROUS bonus rooms, this home is spacious, bright, and airy, with 9 foot high ceilings and over 3,000 square feet of living area, and is designed so that even a large family has both sizable common areas in which to gather, engage, and interact, and at the same time more than a few private spaces for individuals to work, relax, and recharge. The first view is a majestic, wide staircase featuring a carved newel post and spindled railing with a heavy handrail that curves at the top. The style of the staircase is matched in the more public'' front rooms of the farmhouse with generously proportioned baseboards, window and door casings, and wainscoting. There are wide plank, wooden floors throughout the house.Sweeping into the Kitchen through the Living Room, the visitor enters an enormous 30x15 foot Country Kitchen'' with a Dining Area large enough to easily accommodate a ten foot long dining table. Light streams into the Kitchen from three sides, and particularly through the triple casement window mounted above the sink at the far end of the Kitchen, affording panoramic views. The Kitchen features a professional, 5 burner stove, as well as 2 sinks and 2 dishwashers, with 1 sink and 1 dishwasher housed in the Kitchen island'' or counter.A good-sized Bedroom is off the Kitchen's left corner, to the left of the Living Room entrance to the Kitchen. This Bedroom is a favorite because of its regular shape and the brightness produced by its large windows. A separate Pantry is off the Kitchen's right corner, to the right of the Living Room entrance. The house's original staircase, now the back staircase,'' rises from between the doors to the Living Room and Bedroom. The large back yard is perfect for a chair and table set, lounge chairs and barbeque. A grove of trees behind the house is suitable for hanging one or several hammocks. There is a 50x50 paved area for use as basketball court or play area, which has a spectacular view of Bobcat Mountain, the highest elevation in the county. The large, dry, level yard above the house is perfect for playing catch or hitting golf balls. Below the house is a swim pond.PLEASE ASK FOR FULL DETAIL SHEET!

For open house information, contact Susan Doig, Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties at 845-586-3321

Copyright © 2021 Otsego Delaware Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ODBRMLS-130325)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OOiuJ_0dR5ePnY00

6 Van Dyke Avenue, Stamford, 12167

3 Beds 1 Bath | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Tidy mid century ranch currently under renovation. New roof, heating system, bathroom, floors, paint etc. Still time to pick your paint colors! Half acre lot in Granthurst Park within Stamford's village limitsThree bedrooms, living room with stone wood burning fireplace, dining room, kitchen and den on lower level. Attached single car garage and large basement with laundry hook ups. This house has been gone over and basically made new. Deep shaded yard has mature Spruce and Maple trees. Van Dyke is a very quiet street with views of Mount Utsayantha. This house was built by the publisher of our local newspaper in 1964, quality throughout and a fantastic retro feel.

For open house information, contact Robert Schneider, Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties at 607-652-2220

Copyright © 2021 Otsego Delaware Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ODBRMLS-133450)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bdumg_0dR5ePnY00

113 Arthur Lane, Jefferson, 12093

0 Bed 0 Bath | $60,000 | 800 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Privately set 20 acre parcel just off a main road. Includes an 800 sq. ft. shed type building built in 2006. Small pond. Excellent building site. 15 minutes from I-88. Close to Cobleskill shopping.

For open house information, contact George Bergleitner, Delaware County Real Estate at 607-652-3311

Copyright © 2021 Otsego Delaware Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ODBRMLS-130399)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
mansionglobal.com

One of Oldest Homes in Montecito, California, Hits Market for $8.5 Million

A more than century-old, iconic home in Montecito, California, that was once home to singer, actress and activist Lena Horne, has come onto the market for $8.5 million. Known as “El Molino Estate” (Spanish for “The Mill”), the property was built in 1893 as an olive crushing mill to produce olive oil and other olive oil products, according to the listing with Maureen McDermut and Maureen Martinez of Sotheby’s International Realty, posted Wednesday.
REAL ESTATE
Miami Herald

‘Penthouse in the sky’ with chic glass stairway on the Texas market for $3 million

A bewilderingly beautiful home set high in the Texas clouds has graced the real estate market in San Antonio for $3 million. The 5,668-square-foot penthouse, located at the Residences at The Alteza, is elegance reimagined with its vast five bedrooms and six bathrooms, most of which offer dramatic views of the city for as far as the eye can see.
REAL ESTATE
Longboat Observer

Positano condo unit sells for $4.1 million

A condominium in Positano tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Sigeva Holdings LLC sold the Unit 101 condominium at 4955 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Denise Anne Macneil, of Ontario, Canada, for $4.1 million. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,122 square feet of living area.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cobleskill, NY
City
Roxbury, NY
City
Stamford, NY
mansionglobal.com

100-Year-Old Estate on Cape Town Surf Spot Lists for R57 Million

A Mediterranean-style mansion in Cape Town, South Africa, that overlooks the city’s surfing hotspot has come to the market for R57 million (US$3.6 million). Dubbed Graceland, the grand mansion is in Muizenberg, a sought-after spot along the city’s South Peninsula coastline, and was built in 1914 for John Garlick, a department store tycoon, according to listing agency Pam Golding Properties, a South Africa-based Savills associate.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

There’s a 22-Car Glass-Walled Showroom at This Hawaiian Compound on the North Shore of Kauai

This three-bedroom compound on the North Shore of Kauai island features a 5,000-square-foot, glass-walled car showroom with space to showcase 22 cars at a time. “In terms of square footage—it’s over 11,000 square feet—it’s the largest house for sale on Kauai,” said listing agent Josh Jerman, of Hawaii Life. “It’s unusual to have a house of this size and stature on Kauai.”
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $45 Million Modern Vail Mansion Has a Glass-Bottom Pool Over a Roaring Firepit

There are swimming pools and there are swimming pools. The stunning pool at Vail’s Apogee House stretches an impressive 75 feet end-to-end, features a clear acrylic bottom and literally hangs off the side of the mountain. “It has a firepit beneath it so you can sit around the fire and look up and see the sky or stars—or anyone taking a dip,” listing broker Alitza Vagenknechtova with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty tells Robb Report. Completed in late 2019 after a highly complex four-year build, this glass-rich, 8,800-square-foot contemporary masterpiece was built on two lots just minutes away from the slopes and shops...
VAIL, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Guest House#Art
mansionglobal.com

A Trio of Historic Manhattan Townhouses Asks $46.5 Million

Three neighboring townhouses in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village are being marketed as a potential megamansion for a combined $46.495 million. The Greek Revival-style townhouses, built in 1840, are among a contiguous line of 21 houses on West 11 Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues. Combined, the trio would offer a 65-foot-wide home with approximately 20,000 square feet of interior space, according to Jeremy Stein of Sotheby’s International Realty–Downtown Manhattan Brokerage, who co-listed the properties with Douglas Elliman last week.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4521 Dresden Street

NEW home being built in Kensington by Potomac Heritage Homes. This new home offers 3 full floors, with an option to add a 4th level loft with additional bedroom and full bath. The main level offers 10 ft. Ceilings, a chefs kitchen with large island and lots of cabinetry waiting for your design touches, a butlers pantry and food pantry that+GGs conveniently positioned off the mudroom and 2 car garage. The family room with gas fireplace, coffered ceilings with entrance to yard, a spacious dining room, and office complete the the second floor. The 3rd floor offers the primary bedroom with spa like bathroom and 2 walk-in closets, an additional 3 ensuite bedrooms, and a spacious laundry room. The lower level offers a recreation room with plenty of room for all the gather and watch the big game, plus flexible spaces to finish as you like with a bedroom, workout room, game room, offers endless possibilities. You will love the exterior farmhouse design with stone trim, front porch and 2 car garage, all of this is the charming Kensington; close to restaurants, shopping, transportation/Metro, esteemed schools, parks, NIH, downtown Bethesda, Pike and Rose, Strathmore and much more. Act now and work with the builder to select options and finishes. Taxes and square footage are based on the original house on property. Photos are from one of the many homes that Potomac Heritage Homes has built in the area, shown to represent the quality, finishes and style they are known to build.
POTOMAC, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

436 Dutch Dr

This home in Boones Estates Parks is a beautifully maintained double-wide home situated on a corner lot for extra privacy. It is over 1600 sq ft with a very open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a separate laundry room. In addition to the kitchen, eat-in space and family room, there is another room that can be used as a den or area for kids and/or adults to relax. The 3rd bedroom is currently being used as storage as the seller prepares to move. It has its own paved driveway with space for 2 cars. Ground rent includes water, sewage, common area maintenance along with community amenities including a pool. It is very close to shopping and dining and quick access to Annapolis and surrounding areas. Check out this great community today! Home Warranty Provided! **Note: prospective buyers need to get Boones Estates Park approval prior to submitting an offer. The application is uploaded in the disclosures or you may go online to horizonlandmgmt.com.
REAL ESTATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

A Chenequa home on North Lake that was once owned by a U.S. congressman recently sold for $4.89 million

Once home to several generations of the Reuss family, a North Lake property recently sold for $4.89 million. The village of Chenequa residence, known as Northcote Estate, sits on 15 acres and features 140 feet of lake frontage, a 5,710-square-foot main home that has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and four fireplaces. The property also includes a guest home that is over 1,000 square feet, a carriage house that is over 500 square feet, six garage spaces, a swimming pool, petanque court and a tennis/pickleball court.
NORTH LAKE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Dirt

Designer Renovated Sherman Oaks House Lists for Under $3 Million

Click here to read the full article. Though Michael Ross George no longer works as a talent manager for Scooter Braun, his time with the prolific music manager known for forging successful careers for pop superstars Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande seems to have served him well. The New York native landed a coveted spot on Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list in 2017 after scouring the Miami dance scene to discover Dutch teenager Martin Garrix, now one of the top DJs in the business with an estimated net worth of around $22 million. He and wife Nicole Ross also picked...
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7722 Bristol Square Court

Fantastic 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse in Bristol Square, this property is ready for you! The fresh neutral paint across the main level makes the perfect backdrop for your furnishings. Double doors leading from the kitchen to the dining area, chair railings, and a custom chandelier medallion really elevate the look! Enjoy an open floor plan from the dining room to the living room with tons of natural sunlight from the tall windows. 3 generous bedrooms on the upper level include an owner's suite with primary bath featuring a dual vanity. Enjoy the finished walk-up lower level with a full bath and fireplace. Customize this space to fit your needs whether it is used as an in-law suite, a rec room, or to get that workout in from home! Plenty of storage space in the unfinished area. Walk up to the fenced in back patio, perfect for hosting guests or relaxing after a long day at work. 2 assigned parking spaces right in front of the townhouse and incredible location in South Springfield close to I-95 and FFX County Pkwy, Springfield Town Center and tons of Fairfax County parks nearby. Enjoy and welcome home!
SPRINGFIELD, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

21131 Ashburn Heights Drive

Bright and Sunny 2 level attached home has the openness and feel of a single family hone! Spacious granite countertops in kitchen with Double Ovens and center island. Huge Pantry and ample laundry room. Hard surface flooring throughout the home. Beautiful Fireplace in the family room, recessed lighting luxury plantation shutters and French doors allow light to stream in. Primary retreat with dual walk in closets and lovely en suite bath. 2 car rear load garage with attic space above- perfect for extra storage!. Courtyard with Patio. Located in an amenity rich community, the HOA covers your Landscaping, Swimming Pool and Fitness Center. Terrific location close to the toll road and several commuter routes as well as the Silver Line Metro.
ASHBURN, VA
bhhschicago.com

14750 Wallin Drive #A11

Brand New Premier Apartments in Downtown Plainfield! Elevated 1 bedroom 1 bath floorplan providing a lifestyle of luxury and convenience. Modern and maintenance free wood style flooring throughout! Open concept kitchen features island, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42 inch modern style cabinetry, and subway tile backsplash. In unit privacy boasts occupant suite with new plush carpeting, dual closets (including a walk-in), and access to the full bath. Huge perk, in unit washer and dryer! Large living room with nature sunlight and access to private balcony and custom window coverings. Experience the amenities for days! Pet friendly accommodations including dual dog parks and an onsite pet spa. State of the art clubhouse makes entertainment a breeze with a demonstration kitchen, resident lounge, outdoor grilling station and firepit. Lifestyle amenities include 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, Cybercafe, and private work spaces. Soak up some vitamin D at the resort-style pool with sundeck, pergola and bocce ball court. Enjoy smoke-free living environment in a community friendly complex. Steps from popular downtown Plainfield, full of dining, shops, night life, and entertainment. Highly acclaimed North Plainfield District 202 schools.
PLAINFIELD, IL
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

62 Whitson Woods Place

Hurry! This home wont last long at this price! Fully upgraded throughout w/finished rec room & powder room; Upgraded Chef's kitchen w/11' island, quartz countertops, upgraded cabinets, & ss appliances. Luxury vinyl plank flooring on main level; oak staircase; open rails, upgraded carpet, & more! Don't miss out-Visit today!; Now selling from the Blackburn Townhomes Information Center located at 11049 Blackburn Cove Ln, Manassas, VA 20109. PLEASE NOTE: MODEL SHOWN AT BLACKBURN TOWNHOMES IS SIMILAR BUT NOT IDENTICAL-PLEASE SEE SALES CONSULTANT FOR MORE DETAILS.
MANASSAS, VA
bhhschicago.com

439 Cary Woods Circle

Spacious 2-story townhome with finished english basement that has 2 beds, 2.5 baths, and attached 2 car garage in the Cary Woods subdivision. The property has to offer cozy fireplace , 42" maple cabinets with lots of storage, ss appliances. Upstairs you'll have two good-sized bedrooms including the master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in-closet and en-suite with double vanity, a second bedroom with full bath. The finished english basement has a comfortable family room with large window, storage under the stairs and access to the garage.
CARY, IL
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3303 Grace Road

THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Cozy Sparrows Point cape cod is ready for its new owner.....if you hurry, that new owner could be YOU! This home as been lovingly maintained and features a SPACIOUS KITCHEN with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES and a BREAKFAST NOOK ! You'll find HARDWOOD FLOORS, CUSTOM PLANTATION SHUTTERS, a main-level PRIMARY BEDROOM SUITE, with a large WALK-IN CLOSET and an updated bathroom with a JET-TUB and separate shower. Outside, you'll fall in love with a FULLY-FENCED YARD that will be the envy of your friends & neighbors. Entertain on the beautifully-designed deck, built with low-maintenance TREX composite decking, that never needs paint or stain. You'll also enjoy your very own KOI POND! Get out of the heat and relax inside the SCREENED-IN PORCH that's attached to the detached 1-CAR GARAGE! And if all that's not enough, there are leased SOLAR PANELS that will save you thousands of dollars over the years and a NEW ROOF too! WOW, WOW WOW! WELCOME HOME!!
SPARROWS POINT, MD
Stamford Post

Stamford Post

Stamford, NY
25
Followers
319
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stamford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy