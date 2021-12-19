Take a look at these homes on the Lake Toxaway market now

(Lake Toxaway, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lake Toxaway will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

14 Bridgemill Rd, Tuckasegee, 28783 2 Beds 2 Baths | $239,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,611 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Check out this perfect mountain getaway! Located in beautiful Tuckasegee, NC. This two-bedroom, two-bath house with a spacious detached garage, and a porch with a lovely wooded view. Perfect short-term rental, couple getaway, or small family home.

540 Bello Lago Lane, Tuckasegee, 28783 2 Beds 3 Baths | $470,000 | Cabin | 2,376 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Lake front home nestled in the woods has Income Producing Potential or perfect for a family. Located on Cedar Cliff Lake this 2 story home has wrap around large covered porches overlooking the water. A well maintained staircase leads to your private dock where you can boat, swim or fish. Open the large double doors to discover beautiful hard wood floors, open concept kitchen and living space, large windows with lots of natural light, a cozy wood stove and a second kitchen located downstairs. There is so much space for family & friends. This is the ideal home to enjoy the peace & privacy that lake life has to offer. Personal items and furniture are negotiable.

180 Grouse Lane, Brevard, 28712 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,195,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,593 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Rare opportunity to purchase a 5500 +/- sq ft custom built lakefront home situated on 1.85 wooded ac within the confines of an Audubon wildlife preserve in the Blue Ridge Mountains of NC. The home is built on 275 ft of shoreline with boat dock giving access to kayaking and canoeing and features an expansive 1500 sq ft wrap around deck. House is contemporary with soaring cathedral ceilings and spectacular glass windows. A second living area on the lower level includes a game/media room, library, and pool table overlooking the surrounding forest. Bonus rooms include a large screened porch with dining area, workout room, glass enclosed garden room. A playroom and office with high speed internet capability. Over 20 mi of trails with pool, tennis and golf amenities within the wildlife preserve. Only minutes to the Dupont state recreational forest for hiking and mountain biking. Nearby access to multiple waterfalls, whitewater rafting, kayaking and zip lining. 15 min to downtown Brevard. Can be purchased furnished or unfurnished!

338 Fox Ridge Road, Lake Toxaway, 28747 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,299,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,829 Square Feet | Built in 2001

An Absolutely Fantastic Home and Setting - This 4 BR, 3½ BA log home and 2 BR, 1 BA guest house are situated on 16.5+/- magnificent acres with a beautiful private pond, gazebo, and walking trails in Lake Toxaway. This comfortable home features a large open great room with stone fireplace, a generous kitchen, master suite and additional bedroom on the main floor. A two-car garage, covered porch and extensive deck overlooking the pond. This home is a must see!

