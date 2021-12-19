Take a look at these homes on the Hancock market now

(Hancock, ME) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hancock will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

874 Us Hwy 1, Hancock, 04640 2 Beds 1 Bath | $184,000 | Mobile Home | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1970

27 Beautifully wooded acres off of US Hwy 1. This house was a singlewide before they put on an addition so bring your toolbox for this fixer upper with a newer metal roof and large yard. Enjoy working in your 2 bay garage. 10 minutes to the town of Ellsworth and 30 to Acadia National Park. Property is being sold As Is.

For open house information, contact Shaye Lee, Ellsworth at 207-667-7423

12 Seaside Drive, Sullivan, 04664 2 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,039 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Welcome to the Chocolate Moose! Nestled on the shores of Preble Cove, these two adorable cottages have been a successful income producing property for several years. The guests love that they have two separate places to stay in, but plenty of room to sit around the outdoor fireplace and swap tales of their adventures on the Coast of Maine. Both have been updated and decorated with style. Both have heat pumps and electric baseboard heat.

For open house information, contact Debra Porter, Ellsworth at 207-667-7423

118 Old Bar Harbor Road, Bar Harbor, 04609 4 Beds 3 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,775 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Great income property with 3 apartments plus the US Government Post Office lease in a separate building. Upper apartment is 3 bedroom 1 bath with great views out over the water and has hardwood floors and large bright rooms. The front apartment is 2 bedroom 1 bath and the back apartment is 1 bdrm 1 bath. You own the water frontage across the street so it's a great place to sit and listen to the ocean or go down on to the beach. The Post office lease is a separate independent building next door. Also see MLS# 1509616

For open house information, contact Steve Shelton, Ellsworth at 207-667-7423

123 Jellison Cove Road, Hancock, 04640 3 Beds 2 Baths | $479,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,960 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Hancock Point Desirable high demand neighborhood. See the sunrise in this 3. 8 Acre East facing Gambrel 1960 SQ FT 2 story home, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Newly renovated Kitchen with granite counters and LED lighting. stainless steel appliances, Large living room, bright dining room, sunroom with hot tub.Spacious Pine V-match master bedroom with ensuite, including a steamshower, large 2nd upstairs bedroom, 1st floor bedroom, 1st floor updated bathroom, Full Basement. Home is equipped with a whole home generator, 2 heat pumps living room and master bedroom, Metal roofing, HWBB heat. New beautiful composite large deck. 60' x 80' building , 14' rafters, clear panels on all sides and roof for natural lighting. Use for indoor riding arena or storage for all of your toys, or garage . 20' x40' 4 stall barn with tack room, tractor garage and Full loft. Page wire fenced in pasture.

For open house information, contact Robert McKenney, Ellsworth at 207-667-7423