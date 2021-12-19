Check out these homes on the Boron market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boron, CA

 2 days ago

(Boron, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Boron than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04d9og_0dR5eBgc00

13063 Flint Street, North Edwards, 93523

4 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,237 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Owner motivated to sell! Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage. This home is located in a quiet, peaceful area of North Edwards, overlooking the desert in the east. Both the backyard and front yard are completely fenced.Enjoy beautiful sunrises every morning while you have your coffee outside.Make offer!

For open house information, contact Lee Saylor, Action 1 Realty at 760-769-9106

Copyright © 2021 Greater Antelope Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAVARCA-21010489)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Up8j_0dR5eBgc00

27936 Carmichael Street, Boron, 93516

4 Beds 3 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,040 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This first time ever on the market ranch home is perfect for any horse lover. This ranch has so much to offer in the small homey town of Boron. It offers 2 training stalls, 7 sheltering that include water and electricity and tack rooms. The house Presidential model manufactured home is over 3,000 sq feet with a nice open home feeling. It has two dining areas, great for those holiday's and entertaining. It is a split wing floor plan with the master suite having an extra room that is now used as an office. Anther key factor is the vaulted ceilings and huge walk in closet. All this located on 2.41 acres in a quiet and remote area. You won't want to miss your opportunity to own this ranch.

For open house information, contact Lorena Semerenko, RE/MAX All-Pro at 661-945-9461

Copyright © 2021 Greater Antelope Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAVARCA-21008179)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EpyDk_0dR5eBgc00

13596 Gulf Street, Edwards, 93523

3 Beds 1 Bath | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Great INVESTMENT opportunity near Edwards Air Force Base. New paint is in the process. Needs some TLC but would be the perfect military rental. Property is fenced with a drip system in place throughout the front. Located minutes from the base and centrally located in Southern California with a short drive to mountains, beaches, and LA.

For open house information, contact LYNDSEY CROCKER, BENCHMARK REALTORS at 760-514-2089

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-CV21221758)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qU4Ir_0dR5eBgc00

12045 Kostopolous Avenue, Boron, 93516

2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,264 Square Feet | Built in 1945

This cute and cozy house has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, a quaint dining area and a office or den. The front and rear yards are landscaped, and there are two carports. House needs a little cosmetic work, such as painting. There is another house on the premises but is not livable and used as storage and for washer hookup. This spacious lot is zoned R-3.

For open house information, contact Lee Saylor, Action 1 Realty at 760-769-9106

Copyright © 2021 Greater Antelope Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAVARCA-20002216)

See more property details

