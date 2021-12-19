Check out these homes on the Boron market now

(Boron, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Boron than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

13063 Flint Street, North Edwards, 93523 4 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,237 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Owner motivated to sell! Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage. This home is located in a quiet, peaceful area of North Edwards, overlooking the desert in the east. Both the backyard and front yard are completely fenced.Enjoy beautiful sunrises every morning while you have your coffee outside.Make offer!

27936 Carmichael Street, Boron, 93516 4 Beds 3 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,040 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This first time ever on the market ranch home is perfect for any horse lover. This ranch has so much to offer in the small homey town of Boron. It offers 2 training stalls, 7 sheltering that include water and electricity and tack rooms. The house Presidential model manufactured home is over 3,000 sq feet with a nice open home feeling. It has two dining areas, great for those holiday's and entertaining. It is a split wing floor plan with the master suite having an extra room that is now used as an office. Anther key factor is the vaulted ceilings and huge walk in closet. All this located on 2.41 acres in a quiet and remote area. You won't want to miss your opportunity to own this ranch.

13596 Gulf Street, Edwards, 93523 3 Beds 1 Bath | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Great INVESTMENT opportunity near Edwards Air Force Base. New paint is in the process. Needs some TLC but would be the perfect military rental. Property is fenced with a drip system in place throughout the front. Located minutes from the base and centrally located in Southern California with a short drive to mountains, beaches, and LA.

12045 Kostopolous Avenue, Boron, 93516 2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,264 Square Feet | Built in 1945

This cute and cozy house has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, a quaint dining area and a office or den. The front and rear yards are landscaped, and there are two carports. House needs a little cosmetic work, such as painting. There is another house on the premises but is not livable and used as storage and for washer hookup. This spacious lot is zoned R-3.

