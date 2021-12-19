Check out these homes on the Stuart market now

(Stuart, IA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Stuart. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

627 Graham Street, Dexter, 50070 3 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,414 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Located in the quaint town of Dexter is this cute, 3-bedroom family home with gorgeous updates and room to roam. Just 25 minutes from Jordan Creek Mall and 35 minutes to downtown Des Moines, this house sits on nearly an acre of property with beautiful, mature trees, a privacy fence, and a separate two-stall garage with plenty of space to tinker. Inside, you will find a massive living room with enough floor space for your sectional, a play area, and possibly a homework nook or office. The neutral paint and carpets complement the space, giving the entire main floor a move-in-ready feel. The kitchen is large with stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets and sits open to the dining space that easily seats six. The main floor also includes an updated bath, the master bedroom, and laundry. Upstairs, two more bedrooms offer options for guests, children, or office/craft space. This home is ready for someone to enjoy small town living and proximity to Des Moines. Home Warranty Included

504 Sw 6Th Street, Stuart, 50250 2 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1980

1980 built ranch style home with a large 22x 26 attached garage located just minutes off the interstate with two bedrooms, a spacious living room, large eat in kitchen, first floor laundry and a basement for additional finish. Minutes to shopping and schools and an easy commute to West Des Moines. This is a Fannie Mae HomePath property. Visit the HomePath website for additional details on this home and others offered by Fannie Mae.

3495 Zebra Avenue, Dexter, 50070 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1 | Single Family Residence | 1,168 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Guthrie & Adair County, Iowa Land Auction – Mark your calendar for Friday, December 17th, 2021 at 10:00 AM! I'm Honored to represent Gebbie Heritage LLC in the sale of 214.29 total acres m/l of Guthrie and Adair County, Iowa farmland! Tract 4 consists of 4.39 acres m/l (to be surveyed). This tract includes a SF ranch style house, built in 1976, with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with 1,168 sq ft of living area and a detached 22' x 16' car garage. Located within the West Central Valley Community School District, this property has rural water service through Xenia Rural Water Association and electric service through Alliant Energy. The 6” rural water line is located along the east side of Zebra Avenue and the electric service is located on the south side of 350th Street. There are two driveway entrances located on the east and south sides of the property. Open Houses on Sunday, December 5th from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM and Thursday, December 9th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

1002 Grant Street, Redfield, 50233 3 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,267 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Looking for small town living? Look no further! This beautiful 3 bed 1 bath home is full of character! You will love the home feel this house encapsulates. The home features a detached 2 car garage and main floor laundry. The bedrooms are great sized and the top floor features a neat living space situated between the two rooms. This home has been fully inspected for your piece of mind! You will fall in love with this house and it is perfectly set up for you to make your own! Contact for a showing today! All information obtained from sellers and public records.

