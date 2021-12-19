Check out these homes on the Glendale market now

(Glendale, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Glendale will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

102 Forty-Niner Ln, Glendale, 97442 2 Beds 1 Bath | $179,000 | Manufactured Home | 732 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Pretty property with easy access to I5.Single Wide has little to no value. Possibility single wide could be lived in with a lot of work.Value is in the land. 1.15 Acres, Property has a paved driveway. Home sits back from the road. Detached one car garage with laundry area. Another out building (barn) has a room that could be fixed up for guests. Well and septic are in Possibility septic could accomodate a 4 bedroom home.Come take a look at what a nice, quiet spot this could be for your new home.

For open house information, contact Colleen Robinson, Oregon First at 503-646-5006

177 Gilbert Ave, Glendale, 97442 3 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,644 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Adorable family home in the heart of Glendale. Recently updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless Microwave/Range/Sink. Well maintained carpets and updated bathrooms/laundry room that boast the modern look. Low maintenance front yard with rock and 2 car garage. Covered back patio and spacious backyard overlooking Mill & Cow Creek that is perfect for BBQ's and entertaining.

For open house information, contact Byron Pardo, Keller Williams - Medford at 541-608-0447

3866 Placer Road, Wolf Creek, 97497 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Private and Pristine! Long driveway leads to this amazing 20 acre homestead in Sunny Valley with an immaculate, vintage manufactured home. This property features a mix of wooded forest land and rolling pastures with two Artesian springs, two spring boxes and a 1,000 gal holding tank. Property is zoned Forest Land and can be logged and is dividable under Prop 49. A large 640sf shop/barn is located at the bottom of the property with a fenced pasture that would be great for animals. The 1584sf home has 3 beds and 2 full baths, updated kitchen, and a beautiful deck perfect for morning coffee or an evening cocktail. There is a detached carport and ample parking. Low county taxes. A quick drive to the freeway. Come check it out today! Cash or Private money due to age of manufactured home

For open house information, contact Lori L Ebner, John L Scott Real Estate Grants Pass at 541-476-1299

10188 Azalea-Glen Rd, Glendale, 97442 3 Beds 1 Bath | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 780 Square Feet | Built in 1932

Beautiful completely flat clear 14 acres by all year round creek and one pond. Two older rustic style homes 3b/1b(780SF) & 2b/1b(400SF) are livable, but old. Two separate lots and strong water rights! Many features: barn, shop, chicken coop, fishing boat and 2 huge 25x130 greenhouses. Property is ideal for horses, live stock or for growing any type of plants on this rich soil land located along the creek. Come & enjoy amazing country living in Oregon!

For open house information, contact Elena Mackey, eXp Realty, LLC at 541-637-5490