Check out these homes on the Niland market now

(Niland, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Niland than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

9571 Ave C, Bombay Beach, 92257 2 Beds 1 Bath | $107,000 | Manufactured On Land | 550 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Mobile home has been updated! Freshly painted inside and out, new flooring, new counter tops, new tiles and flooring in bathroom. Electric furnace.The plumbing is already installed for the washer/dryer set up in the Shed as well as plumbing for another bathroom stool. or 2nd bathroom. Fence surrounds the property.Perfect for the Artsy person, as the area is well known for the artsy atmosphere (see photos) This is known as a remote desert arts districtGreat investment for an Airbnb in this artsy community

10329 Coachella Canal Road, Niland, 92257 3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1970

FIXER. Niland, Ca just past Bombay Beach & Hot Mineral Spa Road is 10329 Coachella Canal Rd, Niland, Ca. Lots of Potential Fixer. Home: Downstairs has 2 Bedroom, 1 bath, Upstairs is an unfinished bedroom and bathroom. 1 car garage/shed. Assessor map looks that property is approximate a half acre , (buyer to verify). Older Garage/workshop on property as well. Area is very peaceful. Lots of Starry nights. Popular in winter for weekend RV, Snow Birds, Retirees, artists and off road enthusiasts as it is located in area with Lots of Hot Mineral Spa Resorts and just NE of Bombay Beach. If you like being out of the Hussle and bustle, want a place to relax and enjoy the beautiful panoramic desert views or jump on your sand toy or just take a walk, then this place is for you. Minutes to Bombay Beach, Calipatria, Indio or Brawley. Bombay Beach bar & music night, a trip to salvation mountain, a drive thru slab city?? Area surrounded by Hot Mineral Spa Resorts. Out in the desert but still close to surrounding desert cities offering eclectic day trips, exploring, shopping, casinos, restaurants, etc. You own the land, no rental restrictions, No HOA's. Lower IID electric in this area also.

