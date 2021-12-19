Check out these Fairplay homes on the market

(Fairplay, CO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fairplay than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

64 Whimbrel Court, Como, 80432 2 Beds 2 Baths | $729,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,434 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Beautiful home on nearly 6 1/2 acres. 2 bedrooms with 2 bonus rooms. Very private at the end of cul de sac in Elkhorn Ranches. Home is adorned with cabin finishes, tongue and groove ceilings and log beams. Three spacious bedrooms plus a loft that currently has four single beds. Great views from the wall of windows. Two main living areas, both with woodstoves. Two car detached garage fully wired with 220V. ER F4 L147 & 164

945 Breakneck Pass Court, Fairplay, 80440 7 Beds 5 Baths | $2,075,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,453 Square Feet | Built in 2004

PRICE REDUCED!! Legacy log home nestled into the aspens on 38.5 AC bordering 87,000 acres of US National Forest. 180 degree mountain & valley views over the South Park. Ultimate privacy to immerse yourself in this sanctuary of nature. Welcoming, social floor plan ideal for full time use or as a mountain retreat to relax. Attached caretakers apartment. 3 car garage & shop. Wildlife abounds. Paved Rd access. 45 minutes to Breck, 1.5 hours from Denver Metro. Approx. 2 hours from COS or DEN airports

31 Forest Way, Fairplay, 80440 4 Beds 3 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1999

A winter wonderland among the towering pines in Valley of the Sun awaits from this cozy log cabin with wood burning stove. Entertain in the open living room with vaulted ceiling, and a portal to nature through the wall of glass. An open kitchen and dining area make gathering a pleasure, never missing a moment. A private suite with 3/4 bath, and three bedrooms with two shared baths to relax and rest. Plenty of room for your mountain toys in the 2-car garage. 40 minutes to Breckenridge skiing.

151 Elkhorn View Drive, Como, 80432 2 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Bring your TLC to this wonderful rustic mountain setting where peace and quiet await. Views in every direction on this 5 acre fenced lot. Truly off the grid with wind, solar and generator. The perfect hunting cabin as you are only steps away from James Mark Jones Wildlife Area. A little sweat equity will make this a great investment. TREES, NO; POWER, NO; PHONE, YES. EH SUB B2 L11

