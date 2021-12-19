Take a look at these homes for sale in Preston

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston News Flash
 2 days ago

(Preston, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Preston will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZZQU_0dR5e5TV00

30220 County 1, Spring Valley, 55975

5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,082 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Create generations of memories in this thoughtfully designed, luxury 5 bed 4 bath home set on OVER 45 acres. High-end finishes are abundant all around this truly custom property. No detail was overlooked and no expense was spared. Newly finished Gourmet kitchen includes high-end appliances, built in espresso machine, wine fridge, gorgeous Cambria countertops and hickory floors. Imported Bang & Olufsen sound system and expansive views out every window throughout the home is sure to impress your guests while in the main house. All of your toys and hobbies will have their place in one of the fully insulated, heated and finished shops: 40x36, 29x25 and 28x23. The 2,100 feet of blacktop will lead you to all the shops/garages and barn which has gravity fed water and electricity. You will be awestruck with the pristine views of abundant wildlife and at peace in all the nature and beauty around you. This property is a once in a lifetime dream and is sure to meet or exceed all expectations!

For open house information, contact Breanna Kohn, Keller Williams Premier Realty at 507-424-4422

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6017047)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21hmxX_0dR5e5TV00

625 N Section Avenue, Spring Valley, 55975

2 Beds 1 Bath | $82,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,104 Square Feet | Built in 1919

Great starter home, or something smaller when you don't need quite as much . This little "fixer upper" is a 2 bedroom 1 full bath home situated on over 1/2 acre in town near the school and south park. Eat in kitchen, informal dining, hardwood floors, arched doorways, enclosed front 3 season porch, mud room and unfinished full basement with laundry area. Large back yard! The foundation is solid and with a little love updating the paint colors and refinishing the hardwood flooring, this can be a great home!

For open house information, contact Brenda Sheldon, Property Brokers of Minnesota at 507-282-1700

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6114289)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ne5eD_0dR5e5TV00

23571 County 20, Preston, 55965

0 Bed 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,600 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Unique opportunity to purchase a historic church building with some beautiful stained glass, & pews. The property has a new septic system and the well is no longer shared , including a new pressure tank . The house on the property has not been occupied in a number of years. No utilities connected to the house. It is recommended buyer confirm with Fillmore County Zoning all the possibilities for future use of the property which includes residential.

For open house information, contact Roxanne Johnson, RE/MAX Select Properties at 507-886-4221

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6127085)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ppmf_0dR5e5TV00

210 Main Street S, Wykoff, 55990

3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,187 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Pre-Inspected & Move in ready! **Buyer's Financing Fell Through, Back on Market** Here is your chance to get into a new home before the new year. Updated and charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with hardwood floors. 2 main floor bedrooms, kitchen with dinette area, upper level bedroom and bonus room with built in storage The house has vinyl siding, updated windows, newer metal roof, car port and storage shed in back yard. Located in mature tree lined neighborhood and close to downtown business facilities. 4 district school buses pick up in Wykoff.

For open house information, contact Tiffany Mundfrom, Property Brokers of Minnesota at 507-282-1700

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6102392)

See more property details

With Preston News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

