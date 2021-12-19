On the hunt for a home in Jeffersonville? These houses are on the market

(Jeffersonville, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jeffersonville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

14 S Sycamore Street, Jamestown Vlg, 45335 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This charming 1540 sq ft 1 story has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and offers new flooring, nice size living room, kitchen with new cabinets and counters, 14x12 formal dining room, freshly painted interior, inviting front porch, side yard deck, fenced rear and side yard, and storage shed. Move in day of closing.

72 Larrick Road, Sabina, 45169 3 Beds 1 Bath | $109,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,060 Square Feet | Built in 1944

Cozy home in quaint village. 3 bedroom 1 bath with open floor plan. Enclosed front porch. Back deck for entertaining. 40x 24 pole building with office.

4643 Waynesville Jamestown Road, Jamestown Vlg, 45335 4 Beds 3 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This farm house has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. It features four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a fully finished walkout basement with a wet bar. This home has all new flooring, brand new bathrooms and kitchen with granite counter tops and cabinets. It offers two wood burning fireplaces and a brand new furnace, central air, and water heater. The house sits on a little over 32 acres of land with approximately 24 acres tillable. Two pole barns are on the property, one is completely enclosed with electric the other has one open side great for equipment storage. Farm can be used for horse, cattle, crop or anything else! Farm land is currently leased which expires at the end of this season, but has option to renew next year. Minutes to RT 35 and 10 miles away from Interstate 71.

72 W Xenia Avenue, Cedarville, 45314 5 Beds 5 Baths | $349,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,865 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Historic beautiful brick home in the heart of Cedarville with a welcoming front porch - 5 Bedrooms and 5 full baths - high ceilings throughout the home, hardwood floors, large rooms for formal or casual entertaining - a large living room and front parlor / family room. A chef's size eat- in-kitchen, big dining room, first floor bedroom and full bath plus first floor utility room. The second story as a large master suite with fantastic master bath and walk-in closet. There is even a back stairway for privacy. There is a second bedroom suite with full bath and walk in closet. An upstairs utility room, two more bedrooms plus 2 additional full baths. Walk to the library, restaurants, College or hop on the bike trail. What more could you want? WBFP not warranted. (sellers are out of the country - it will take 24 - 48 hours to respond)

