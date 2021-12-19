ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, OH

On the hunt for a home in Jeffersonville? These houses are on the market

Jeffersonville Times
Jeffersonville Times
 2 days ago

(Jeffersonville, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jeffersonville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=108SBB_0dR5e4am00

14 S Sycamore Street, Jamestown Vlg, 45335

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This charming 1540 sq ft 1 story has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and offers new flooring, nice size living room, kitchen with new cabinets and counters, 14x12 formal dining room, freshly painted interior, inviting front porch, side yard deck, fenced rear and side yard, and storage shed. Move in day of closing.

For open house information, contact Eric A Florence, Irongate Inc. at 937-748-0000

Copyright © 2021 Dayton Area Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DABROH-851346)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BGXnf_0dR5e4am00

72 Larrick Road, Sabina, 45169

3 Beds 1 Bath | $109,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,060 Square Feet | Built in 1944

Cozy home in quaint village. 3 bedroom 1 bath with open floor plan. Enclosed front porch. Back deck for entertaining. 40x 24 pole building with office.

For open house information, contact Brigette Waggoner, Classic Real Estate Co at 937-393-3416

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1721110)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46iInw_0dR5e4am00

4643 Waynesville Jamestown Road, Jamestown Vlg, 45335

4 Beds 3 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This farm house has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. It features four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a fully finished walkout basement with a wet bar. This home has all new flooring, brand new bathrooms and kitchen with granite counter tops and cabinets. It offers two wood burning fireplaces and a brand new furnace, central air, and water heater. The house sits on a little over 32 acres of land with approximately 24 acres tillable. Two pole barns are on the property, one is completely enclosed with electric the other has one open side great for equipment storage. Farm can be used for horse, cattle, crop or anything else! Farm land is currently leased which expires at the end of this season, but has option to renew next year. Minutes to RT 35 and 10 miles away from Interstate 71.

For open house information, contact Ryan Gillen, Irongate Inc. at 937-436-2700

Copyright © 2021 Dayton Area Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DABROH-851907)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MRdVW_0dR5e4am00

72 W Xenia Avenue, Cedarville, 45314

5 Beds 5 Baths | $349,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,865 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Historic beautiful brick home in the heart of Cedarville with a welcoming front porch - 5 Bedrooms and 5 full baths - high ceilings throughout the home, hardwood floors, large rooms for formal or casual entertaining - a large living room and front parlor / family room. A chef's size eat- in-kitchen, big dining room, first floor bedroom and full bath plus first floor utility room. The second story as a large master suite with fantastic master bath and walk-in closet. There is even a back stairway for privacy. There is a second bedroom suite with full bath and walk in closet. An upstairs utility room, two more bedrooms plus 2 additional full baths. Walk to the library, restaurants, College or hop on the bike trail. What more could you want? WBFP not warranted. (sellers are out of the country - it will take 24 - 48 hours to respond)

For open house information, contact Sheila Dunphy-Pallotta, Dunphy Real Estate Inc. at 937-767-1140

Copyright © 2021 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1014268)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedarville, OH
City
Jeffersonville, OH
Local
Ohio Real Estate
Local
Ohio Business
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Restaurants#Barns#Farm House#Irongate Inc#Classic Real Estate Co
Jeffersonville Times

Jeffersonville Times

Jeffersonville, OH
49
Followers
361
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jeffersonville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy