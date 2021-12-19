Take a look at these homes on the market in Challis

(Challis, ID) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Challis than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1010 S 11Th Street, Challis, 83226 5 Beds 3 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,152 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Located in the heart of beautiful Challis Idaho you will find this spacious 3152 sqft, 5 bedroom 3 bath family home. Home features Master bedroom, living room, Kitchen, guest bathroom and 3 other bedrooms on the main level. Down stairs you will find a Bonus room, another living room, laundry, bathroom with attached bedroom and 2 large storage rooms. Outside offers plenty of room to run, 2 shops/work sheds, covered patio, several apple/plum fruit trees, and is fully fenced. And just in case you need it this home is set up with an Emergency Propane Back up Generator! Schedule an appointment to see today!

1184 Garden Creek Road, Challis, 83226 5 Beds 4 Baths | $985,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,352 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Incredible property in Challis idaho. This beautiful home located on approximately 13 acres with spectacular views of the round valley. Acreage borders Garden Creek on the South with approximately 3 acres of irrigated ground. Bordering BLM on the North side. Elevated lot with approximately 4352 sqft home. 5 bedroom 3.5 bath. This is an amazing home. Open kitchen/living room area. With doors leading onto the deck overlooking the property. Master bedroom on main floor with master bathroom and walk-in closet. Large laundry off of the 3 car attached garage. Large, hidden, walk in pantry off of the kitchen area. Walk out basement with four bedrooms two full baths. Large family room area that walks out onto a lower patio. Incredible finishes throughout this home. Wood fireplace in the upstairs living room, propane stove in the lower family room. Water source heat pump provides an efficient source for heat and air condition. Extra storage rooms and office. Shooting range on the upper property. Storage container on site for extra storage. Beautifully landscaped. An amazing home and property. Call for an appointment.

555 Hot Springs Road, Challis, 83226 2 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,684 Square Feet | Built in 2005

If you have always wanted a log home check this out. This home has 2684 sq ft of living space on 2.5 acres with a 30x26 shop. Stay warm by the wood fireplace while you are cooking in your country kitchen, eating a home cooked meal at your dining room table, or just enjoying the views from your lovely living room. The main floor also includes a bedroom and bath along with an extra room to use as you wish. The back porch/ laundry room entry will save the rest of the house from the family traffic.The master bedroom and bath is located on the upper level with a loft overlooking the living area. if you are looking for a family room on the bottom level this home has that and another large room that you can use as a game room or whatever your heart desires. All of this is included inside a complete wrap around deck so that you can enjoy the views in any direction. Spend your spare time overlooking and enjoying all of the beautiful landscaping and different areas including a fire pit and garden area. Most of he landscaping is irrigated with an underground system to ease the work load. There is a 30x26 shop that is insulated and looks like a great man cave. This property includes an underground sprinkler irrigated pasture with a loafing shed, pond, water rights and a circular driveway.

