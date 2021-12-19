ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burwell, NE

On the hunt for a home in Burwell? These houses are on the market

Burwell Daily
Burwell Daily
 2 days ago

(Burwell, NE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Burwell will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c0RqA_0dR5e2pK00

180 Snyder Avenue, Burwell, 68823

2 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,021 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Cody Mahoney, M: 402-320-6130, cody.mahoney@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Cozy Cottage In BurwellSo many options with this one! First time buyer, weekend get away, short term, long term or vacation rental, you name it. This home is furnished and ready for the new owners. 2 Bed 2 Bath with beautiful finishes. Parking pad with RV electrical hook up. 3 total lots with just under 0.9acres. Great location with the Rodeo and Calamus lake.

For open house information, contact Cody Mahoney, Better Homes and Gardens R.E. at 402-932-5989

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22125158)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OxbpT_0dR5e2pK00

170 S 11Th Ave, Burwell, 68823

2 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 854 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This property has two bedrooms, one bathroom, kitchen, living room and is fully furnished. Looking for a cabin or investment property close to the Calamus Lake this property is ready for the 2022 season.

For open house information, contact Lindsy Roberts, Gumb Auction & Realty, Inc at 308-346-5034

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11034101)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XeEgn_0dR5e2pK00

220 N 13Th Ave, Burwell, 68823

1 Bed 3 Baths | $425,000 | Apartment | 3,312 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Dad's Calamus East is a Turn-Key well established income producing business in the lake town of Burwell, Nebraska. Dad's Calamus East services multiple demands of the increasing Calamus Lake recreational market and the community of Burwell. This business is commercially zoned and licensed for: Gas/Diesel Retail Store, Food Services, Liquor Sales, Bait, Outdoor Sporting Equipment, Ammo and RV Campsite Rentals. There have been many updates to the property including: commercial cooler, ice-machine, new spill buckets and wiring for the underground tanks - along with cathodic protection to monitor for leaks. There are three underground tanks: 6,000 gallons for diesel, 8,000 gallons for regular and 10,000 gallons for unleaded. The south 504 sq. feet is living space that consists of one bedroom, one bathroom and kitchen/dining and living area. Financials to be provided to qualified parties.

For open house information, contact Rick Foxworthy, Cabin Realty & AG Services, Inc. at 308-346-4425

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11041852)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c4FVV_0dR5e2pK00

207 S 10Th Ave, Burwell, 68823

2 Beds 2 Baths | $98,000 | Single Family Attached | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This home has a new roof, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an attached two car garage.

For open house information, contact Lindsy Roberts, Gumb Auction & Realty, Inc at 308-346-5034

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11033570)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burwell, NE
Local
Nebraska Real Estate
Local
Nebraska Business
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Auction#Ne#Gas Diesel Retail Store#Food Services#Liquor Sales#Rv Campsite Rentals
Burwell Daily

Burwell Daily

Burwell, NE
11
Followers
266
Post
865
Views
ABOUT

With Burwell Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy