On the hunt for a home in Burwell? These houses are on the market

(Burwell, NE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Burwell will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

180 Snyder Avenue, Burwell, 68823 2 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,021 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Cody Mahoney, M: 402-320-6130, cody.mahoney@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Cozy Cottage In BurwellSo many options with this one! First time buyer, weekend get away, short term, long term or vacation rental, you name it. This home is furnished and ready for the new owners. 2 Bed 2 Bath with beautiful finishes. Parking pad with RV electrical hook up. 3 total lots with just under 0.9acres. Great location with the Rodeo and Calamus lake.

For open house information, contact Cody Mahoney, Better Homes and Gardens R.E. at 402-932-5989

170 S 11Th Ave, Burwell, 68823 2 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 854 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This property has two bedrooms, one bathroom, kitchen, living room and is fully furnished. Looking for a cabin or investment property close to the Calamus Lake this property is ready for the 2022 season.

For open house information, contact Lindsy Roberts, Gumb Auction & Realty, Inc at 308-346-5034

220 N 13Th Ave, Burwell, 68823 1 Bed 3 Baths | $425,000 | Apartment | 3,312 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Dad's Calamus East is a Turn-Key well established income producing business in the lake town of Burwell, Nebraska. Dad's Calamus East services multiple demands of the increasing Calamus Lake recreational market and the community of Burwell. This business is commercially zoned and licensed for: Gas/Diesel Retail Store, Food Services, Liquor Sales, Bait, Outdoor Sporting Equipment, Ammo and RV Campsite Rentals. There have been many updates to the property including: commercial cooler, ice-machine, new spill buckets and wiring for the underground tanks - along with cathodic protection to monitor for leaks. There are three underground tanks: 6,000 gallons for diesel, 8,000 gallons for regular and 10,000 gallons for unleaded. The south 504 sq. feet is living space that consists of one bedroom, one bathroom and kitchen/dining and living area. Financials to be provided to qualified parties.

For open house information, contact Rick Foxworthy, Cabin Realty & AG Services, Inc. at 308-346-4425

207 S 10Th Ave, Burwell, 68823 2 Beds 2 Baths | $98,000 | Single Family Attached | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This home has a new roof, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an attached two car garage.

For open house information, contact Lindsy Roberts, Gumb Auction & Realty, Inc at 308-346-5034