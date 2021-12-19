ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, TX

Take a look at these homes on the Stratford market now

Stratford Times
Stratford Times
 2 days ago

(Stratford, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Stratford. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47N7gT_0dR5e1wb00

402 N 6Th St, Stratford, 79084

3 Beds 3 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,316 Square Feet | Built in 1970

A great property with open space in kitchen, dining room, and living room. Kitchen has new cabinets and tile floors. The living room has a fireplace and built in book shelves. This home has a large master bedroom and large master bath attached. Two nice sized guest rooms with a spacious guest bath. Plus a large bonus room with a 3/4 bath. Don't miss this spacious, ready to move in home.

For open house information, contact Jana L Clift, Clift Land Brokers at 806-355-9856

Copyright © 2021 Dumas Board Of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DBRTX-CL-18)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=131FNW_0dR5e1wb00

611 N Poplar St, Stratford, 79084

2 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1940

INVESTORS!!! CASH ONLY! Are you looking for an investment property? Take a look at this 2 bedroom, 1 bath property with a large backyard that has tons of potential!! Sold ''AS -IS'' Call today for your private showing!

For open house information, contact Letty Willis, Keller Williams - Amarillo at 806-359-4000x1231

Copyright © 2021 Dumas Board Of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DBRTX-KW-57)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qNIsA_0dR5e1wb00

1219 Butler St, Stratford, 79084

4 Beds 2 Baths | $254,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,108 Square Feet | Built in 1968

This is a large beautiful home with the wow factor! It is a brick two story home. The master bedroom, living room, kitchen, and one full bath are on the first floor. The other three bedrooms and the second full bath are on the second floor. It has a large laundry room with lots of counter space and storage space. This home has new windows and a new roof.

For open house information, contact Jana L Clift, Clift Land Brokers at 806-355-9856

Copyright © 2021 Dumas Board Of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DBRTX-CL-1)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xw1D1_0dR5e1wb00

503 Fulton, Stratford, 79084

2 Beds 2 Baths | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Adorable home in the heart of Stratford. Walk into the coziness of this 2 bed 1 bath home. With 2 living room, there is room for the whole family. Large backyard with a nice over patio. Additional storage shed in backyard convey with the home along with the refrigerator, washer and dryer. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Courtney Dettle, EXP Realty, LLC at 888-519-7431

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-5932)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Stratford, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Amarillo, TX
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
Stratford Times

Stratford Times

Stratford, TX
3
Followers
326
Post
471
Views
ABOUT

With Stratford Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy