Take a look at these homes on the Stratford market now

(Stratford, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Stratford. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

402 N 6Th St, Stratford, 79084 3 Beds 3 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,316 Square Feet | Built in 1970

A great property with open space in kitchen, dining room, and living room. Kitchen has new cabinets and tile floors. The living room has a fireplace and built in book shelves. This home has a large master bedroom and large master bath attached. Two nice sized guest rooms with a spacious guest bath. Plus a large bonus room with a 3/4 bath. Don't miss this spacious, ready to move in home.

611 N Poplar St, Stratford, 79084 2 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1940

INVESTORS!!! CASH ONLY! Are you looking for an investment property? Take a look at this 2 bedroom, 1 bath property with a large backyard that has tons of potential!! Sold ''AS -IS'' Call today for your private showing!

1219 Butler St, Stratford, 79084 4 Beds 2 Baths | $254,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,108 Square Feet | Built in 1968

This is a large beautiful home with the wow factor! It is a brick two story home. The master bedroom, living room, kitchen, and one full bath are on the first floor. The other three bedrooms and the second full bath are on the second floor. It has a large laundry room with lots of counter space and storage space. This home has new windows and a new roof.

503 Fulton, Stratford, 79084 2 Beds 2 Baths | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Adorable home in the heart of Stratford. Walk into the coziness of this 2 bed 1 bath home. With 2 living room, there is room for the whole family. Large backyard with a nice over patio. Additional storage shed in backyard convey with the home along with the refrigerator, washer and dryer. Schedule your showing today!

