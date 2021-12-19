Montague-curious? These homes are on the market

(Montague, MA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Montague. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

85 Pleasant, Orange, 01364 2 Beds 1 Bath | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 956 Square Feet | Built in 1880

This home is a great start. 2 bedrooms, dining room, eat in kitchen, garage, nice private back yard. Easy to show. It won't last! Seller is motivated to close in 2021.

475 E Main St, Orange, 01364 5 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,495 Square Feet | Built in 1850

Come restore this home to its former glory. This home has over an acre of land, plenty of parking and an awesome 2 car garage! In addition to the finished square footage, you have tons of extra storage space and possible room for expansion over the back portion of the house. Bring your tools and your ideas!

34 Millers Falls Rd, Montague, 01376 2 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 906 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Newly renovated bungalow, situated in the heart of the Turner Falls Village! The house features gorgeous hardwood floors, plenty of natural light, a good-sized backyard, and great potential to finish the basement. This cozy home may be the perfect fit for you! Call the movers! ** See Virtual Tour *

