Take a look at these homes on the market in Van Horn

(Van Horn, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Van Horn. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1810 W I-10, Van Horn, 79855 3 Beds 2 Baths | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,190 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Older small home. Ready to move in. Needs some TLC. HVAC system new. 3/2. Has original wood floors throughout. Storage unit in back. Backyard is fenced.

500 Fm 2185, Van Horn, 79855 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,184 Square Feet | Built in 2006

A Van Horn gem! Sitting on over 13 acres, this home has a beautiful unobstructed view of the Mountains. Sip your coffee on the covered porch overlooking the pond. Home shows pride of ownership throughout with a freshly painted interior, new ceiling fans, new blinds, newly planted trees with a hassle free irrigation system, and new security cameras. There is plenty of storage with 3 sheds in the backyard, one of which is converted into a Chicken Coop. The larger shed has power and makes the perfect Home Gym! There is a sizeable carport for 4+ vehicles! The agricultural exemptions make this property a steal! There are at least 4 RV hookups at the rear of the property. Inside you'll find 3 sizeable bedrooms, two of which have LARGE walk in closets. The walk-in closet in the Master Bedroom could easily be a large office/flexroom. There are 2 living areas and a utility room. If you're looking for space, this house has it ALL!This home will not last long, call/text/email to schedule your showing today

208 Houston St, Van Horn, 79855 4 Beds 3 Baths | $224,800 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This is a wonderful 3/3 with an office that has been completely updated inside and out. It has a game room, a extra bonus room, new high end updated appliances that are negotiable. A very large man cave and a balcony off the second floor.to enjoy some of the surrounding mountain views. A must see ! House has appraised for 232,000. SELLER MOTIVATED, MAKE AN OFFER !!!

504 E Broadway St, Van Horn, 79855 4 Beds 3 Baths | $135,000 | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2019

This is a great investment commercial property that has a Studio and 3/2 that are rentals. Stays rented 100% of the time. Income sent upon request. It is set up to be used as living quarters, but can easily become a rental for commercial offices.

