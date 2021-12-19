ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Horn, TX

Take a look at these homes on the market in Van Horn

 2 days ago

(Van Horn, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Van Horn. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wgRzK_0dR5dwhC00

1810 W I-10, Van Horn, 79855

3 Beds 2 Baths | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,190 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Older small home. Ready to move in. Needs some TLC. HVAC system new. 3/2. Has original wood floors throughout. Storage unit in back. Backyard is fenced.

For open house information, contact Eileen Rouke, Veteran Realty Group at 817-779-3427

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-127718)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aUuEG_0dR5dwhC00

500 Fm 2185, Van Horn, 79855

3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,184 Square Feet | Built in 2006

A Van Horn gem! Sitting on over 13 acres, this home has a beautiful unobstructed view of the Mountains. Sip your coffee on the covered porch overlooking the pond. Home shows pride of ownership throughout with a freshly painted interior, new ceiling fans, new blinds, newly planted trees with a hassle free irrigation system, and new security cameras. There is plenty of storage with 3 sheds in the backyard, one of which is converted into a Chicken Coop. The larger shed has power and makes the perfect Home Gym! There is a sizeable carport for 4+ vehicles! The agricultural exemptions make this property a steal! There are at least 4 RV hookups at the rear of the property. Inside you'll find 3 sizeable bedrooms, two of which have LARGE walk in closets. The walk-in closet in the Master Bedroom could easily be a large office/flexroom. There are 2 living areas and a utility room. If you're looking for space, this house has it ALL!This home will not last long, call/text/email to schedule your showing today

For open house information, contact Angelica Jaquez Torres, Cardon Real Estate at 915-593-8484

Copyright © 2021 Greater El Paso Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEPARTX-852574)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=068W9p_0dR5dwhC00

208 Houston St, Van Horn, 79855

4 Beds 3 Baths | $224,800 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This is a wonderful 3/3 with an office that has been completely updated inside and out. It has a game room, a extra bonus room, new high end updated appliances that are negotiable. A very large man cave and a balcony off the second floor.to enjoy some of the surrounding mountain views. A must see ! House has appraised for 232,000. SELLER MOTIVATED, MAKE AN OFFER !!!

For open house information, contact Eileen Rouke, Veteran Realty Group at 817-779-3427

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-124189)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ST9Am_0dR5dwhC00

504 E Broadway St, Van Horn, 79855

4 Beds 3 Baths | $135,000 | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2019

This is a great investment commercial property that has a Studio and 3/2 that are rentals. Stays rented 100% of the time. Income sent upon request. It is set up to be used as living quarters, but can easily become a rental for commercial offices.

For open house information, contact Eileen Rouke, Veteran Realty Group at 817-779-3427

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-124912)

See more property details

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
Van Horn, TX
ABOUT

With Van Horn Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

