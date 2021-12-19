Take a look at these homes for sale in Bowman

(Bowman, ND) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Bowman. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

402 West Divide St., Bowman, 58623 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,576 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Property Note: This home is on a through-street, with easy access to both schools and downtown Bowman. Featuring 2 bedrooms on the main floor and 1 bedroom with egress window in the basement. The remainder of the basement is partially framed and ready for the new owners to create their own space, basement is concrete poured. Double stall garage is insulated and sheetrocked and also has water spickets inside the garage with access to both cold and hot water. Roof was replaced in 2011. Corner lot with decent sized side yard. This home is ready to make your own, so many possibilities! Address: 402 West Divide St. - Bowman, ND Lot Size: 140 ft. x 50 ft. Legal: Lot 6, Block 42, Milwaukee 2nd Add'n., City of Bowman, County of Bowman, ND Parcel #: 35-0013-06187-000 Taxes (2020): TBD Property Information: Built: 1979 Style: Ranch Total Living: 1463 sq. ft. finished living area - 2576 total sq. ft. Total Bedrooms: 3 Total Bathrooms: 1 Full Bathroom, 1 Shower Room, 1 1/2 Bathroom - All located on Main Level Living Room: Living Room connects with Dining Room Main Level Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher Laundry Room: Main Floor - No washer and dryer will convey HVAC: Forced Natural Gas Heat and Central Air Conditioning Interior Features: Wide open dining and living room, main floor laundry, offers one level living. Exterior Features: Garden shed and underground sprinkler system. Garage: 2 Car Attached Garage

For open house information, contact Alison Paulson, Pifer's Auction & Realty at 218-477-1968

1004 2Nd St Nw, Bowman, 58623 5 Beds 3 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,836 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Property Note: Beautiful 2 Story A-Frame home located in an ideal location in Bowman, ND! Located walking distance from the clinic and hospital, high school and football field. Spacious dining and living rooms, sunroom with large windows, centrally located fireplace, separate master suite, and welcoming entrance area are just a few things that make this home so desirable. Additionally, you will find a large maintenance free back deck with private patio for entertaining outdoors, as well as indoors! With over 3800 square feet of total living space this house is cozy enough to call "home" and spacious enough to entertain! Property Information: Built: 1982 Style: 2 Story A-Frame Main Level Living: 2,049 Sq. Ft. Lower Level Living: 1,275 Sq. Ft. Attic Living: 512 Sq. Ft. Master Bedroom: Large Bedroom located on Attic Level with Master Bathroom and Double Sinks, Walk-in Closet, Balcony Additional Bedrooms: 2 Additional Bedrooms on Main Level, 1 Bedroom in Basement, 1 Nonconforming Bedroom in Basement Additional Bathrooms: 1 - Full Bathroom on Main Level, 1 - 3/4 Bathroom in Bathroom Living Room: 2 Large Living Areas - Both Main Level and Basement Kitchen: Full Kitchen with Breakfast Area and Separate Dining Area Main Level Appliances Included: Oven Range, Microwave, Dishwasher Laundry Room: Main Level Laundry Room (Washer/Dryer not included), Additional Refrigerator located in laundry room/entryway will convey HVAC: Natural Gas Forced Heat with Central Air Conditioning Interior Features: Beautiful home designed with double walls for exceptional warmth/cooling and noise resistance, beautiful new wood floor throughout the main living room, large windows and sunroom, master suite with balcony, fireplace on main level, large living area on lower level, HUGE storage room, new water heater in 2017, kitchen floor installed in 2008, wood floor installed in 2018. Exterior Features: New seamless steel siding and sliding glass door in 2008, roof installed in 2011, new AC unit in 2019, well for lawn use only. Garage: Attached oversized 2 stall garage featuring tons of storage space.

502 West Divide, Bowman, 58623 4 Beds 4 Baths | $419,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,211 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Property Note: This extravagantly luxurious home is located in the center of Bowman, ND. This eloquently designed home offers first class living that meets every desire to entertain in style. Take advantage of this rare opportunity in Bowman, North Dakota and contact us today for your personal tour.

308 4Th Ave Sw, Bowman, 58623 4 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,164 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Property Note: Unique 4-level home featuring tons of storage including built in dressers in all bedrooms, updates throughout the home that include custom built kitchen cabinets and woodwork, a home office with custom built desk and cabinetry, and a private front patio area! Home was remodeled in 2003 with custom woodwork and cabinets throughout the 2nd level. You must view this home to truly appreciate it! Additional features of this home include a fenced in backyard with storage shed and terraced yard, 2-stall attached garage, 4 bedrooms - (1) on the main level and (3) on the 3rd level, 1 full bath located on the 3rd level and (1) 3/4 bath located on the main level. Basement is partially finished and has a ton of storage available. UPDATES: Remodel- 2003, Windows- 2001 for upstairs and 2003 remainder, Water heater- replaced in 2017, Central AC unit- replaced 2019, Roof- replaced in May, 2021.

