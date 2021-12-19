House hunt Thornton: See what’s on the market now

(Thornton, NH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Thornton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

128 Town Pound Road, Campton, 03223 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Looking for a home with tons of New England charm? Then this home is the one for you! This 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home has plenty of space for a family to spread out! As you enter the house it is open to a fully enclosed barn with hardwood floors, oversized ceilings, and even 2 chandeliers for the ultimate entertaining space for everyone! Once you make your way to the front door, you enter the kitchen that leads into the open dining/living room that features a cozy woodstove and windows all around. This home has all of the features you are looking for in a 1900’s home. Custom built-in cabinet’s, hand-hewn beams, wide pine flooring. The second level of the house has the 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom, as well as a sitting room that features views of the Pemi river. This home is less than 2 minutes from I 93, snowmobile trails, hiking, and multiple ski resorts are all within 20 minutes from the house. The house has currently been used as a successful Airbnb property and booked every weekend! Come take a tour of this home with tons of character and charm, and kick off your holidays with your new winter escape home!

50 Champagne Circle, Campton, 03223 4 Beds 3 Baths | $662,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,576 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful new construction in great location. This stunning 4-bedroom home will sit perched on a great 2.6-acre lot with north easterly views. The main level will have a gorgeous kitchen with a large center island, a 24x22 great room with gas fireplace and 12' windows taking in the view. A large deck will be accessed off the great room. Also on this level will be a dining room and master suite. Three bedrooms and an office/study will be located on the second level. There will be a two-car attached garage that will have direct access through the lower level under the great room. The builder has set aside allowances for all aspects of the property. This allows for a buyer to truly customize this incredible home to their own style. However, don't delay, the home is in mid construction and customizable options decrease as the builder orders finishings. Examples of builders work available upon request.

5 Bent Pine Drive, Campton, 03223 3 Beds 3 Baths | $615,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,350 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Imagine sitting on your 66' wrap around deck looking out at the mountains. This custom home feature 2530 sq ft on the first floor, Basement is stubbed in for 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and family room facing the mountains for extra living space. Generous allowances and still time to customize to your own tastes. This home was just sold in Belmont and may be viewed by appointment. Will custom build to your specs.

779 Ellsworth Hill Road, Ellsworth, 03223 4 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,880 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Great country location in the heart of the heart of the White Mountains . Property in in need of some TLC but a great value in a tight market . A two bath four bedroom home on Ellsworth Hill, low tax town and not far from RT. 93 exit 28 , Waterville and Loon minutes away . Mostly cosmetics needed also an old cabin in the rear of the property lends to your imagination. country setting.This first house past Campton line will be a great asset to an investor or primary residence or vacation home to the right buyers . Showing available with 24 hour notice.

