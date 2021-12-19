Covelo-curious? These homes are on the market

(Covelo, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Covelo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

74401 Hwy 162, Covelo, 95428 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Introducing the Pear Ranch! Originally the McDonald Pear Ranch, these 40+- acres of flat prime agricultural land are at the entry of Round Valley. This heritage ranchette is a multifaceted jewel that has a wide breath of offerings allowing for many uses. Highlights include a 7 acre CCOF Certified Tempranillo (red Spanish grapes) vineyard and John Parducci's Lost Vineyard,'' a test plot of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay that was the Covelo AVA's first vineyard, a three bed two bath ranch home, 6,000 SQFT barn, four PGE drops, two of which are 480-3 phase, a 120 gpm well that produces boron free water, 20 additional acres of prepared vineyard land ready for planting. An additional feature of the property is a turn key 10Ksqft Mix Light County Annual Permit valid through 9/8/22 which includes CDFA permit. Ground is prepped and additional metal framed green houses are in place for eventual expansion. This property has easy, secure access to the highway and allows for a second home.

76291 High School, Covelo, 95428 2 Beds 1 Bath | $284,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in None

Livable, tractable, affordable SFD near town but on quiet dead-end street. Near schools too. Extra Large Lot, plenty of room for equipment, such as horse trailer and gardens.

