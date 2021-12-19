Marvell-curious? These homes are on the market

(Marvell, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marvell will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

506 Carruth St, Marvell, 72366 3 Beds 2 Baths | $48,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,768 Square Feet | Built in None

Bonus room upstairs (not pictured)

For open house information, contact William Miles, Miles Real Estate at 870-295-3111

128 Pc 122, Marvell, 72366 3 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,164 Square Feet | Built in None

Alarm system installed.

For open house information, contact William Miles, Miles Real Estate at 870-295-3111