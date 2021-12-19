ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvell, AR

Marvell-curious? These homes are on the market

Marvell Today
Marvell Today
 2 days ago

(Marvell, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marvell will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YLZcf_0dR5dhhX00

506 Carruth St, Marvell, 72366

3 Beds 2 Baths | $48,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,768 Square Feet | Built in None

Bonus room upstairs (not pictured)

For open house information, contact William Miles, Miles Real Estate at 870-295-3111

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved.

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rp0qj_0dR5dhhX00

128 Pc 122, Marvell, 72366

3 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,164 Square Feet | Built in None

Alarm system installed.

For open house information, contact William Miles, Miles Real Estate at 870-295-3111

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved.

See more property details

Comments / 0

With Marvell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

