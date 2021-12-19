Marvell-curious? These homes are on the market
(Marvell, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marvell will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
These listings are from our classifieds:
Bonus room upstairs (not pictured)
For open house information, contact William Miles, Miles Real Estate at 870-295-3111
Alarm system installed.
For open house information, contact William Miles, Miles Real Estate at 870-295-3111
Comments / 0