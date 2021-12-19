Wellfleet-curious? These homes are on the market

(Wellfleet, MA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Wellfleet. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

75 Commercial Street, Provincetown, 02657 3 Beds 3 Baths | $2,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,751 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Rare opportunity on the water in the West End, this quintessentially Ptown 3-family property is being offered for sale for the first time in over 35 years. The property consists of 3 units on two levels, each with its own entrance. There are two units on the ground level both renovated in 2019. One of the lower units faces the harbor with sliders that open onto a spacious deck directly on the water. With a wood burning fireplace and generous kitchen, you'll never want to leave. The other ground level unit is a nicely renovated street facing studio with a large multi-paned window providing a picture perfect view down quaint Ericsson Street. The upper level has grand views of the harbor from the living room, its own private deck, a wood burning fireplace, a bedroom on the street side of the building, and an office for working from home. You could live in one unit and rent out the other two, or transform the place into a show-stopping single family home. Strong rental income history.

For open house information, contact David M Nicolau, Gibson Sotheby's International Realty at 508-487-2430

748 Commercial Street, Provincetown, 02657 3 Beds 3 Baths | $2,675,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,144 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This spacious and sun filled contemporary is located in Provincetown's East End and features beautiful water views and deeded beach access. Architecturally stunning, upon entry, behold a grand living room with two story ceilings and a wall of sliders that feature bay views and provide access a wonderful deck that runs the length of the home and looks out over the beautifully landscaped yard. The open floor plan lends itself to easy entertaining, with natural flow between the kitchen, living room and den. A large and private family room on the first floor with a full bath could be easily converted into a first floor bedroom suite if desired. The home's three bedrooms are located on the second floor. The primary suite features gorgeous water views, a large bathroom with a jacuzzi tub and ample closet space. The other two bedrooms share a newly renovated bathroom between them. Laundry is conveniently located on the bedroom level. The top floor recreation space offers fantastic views of the Provincetown skyline and Long Point. A full basement provides plenty of room for extra storage and features a finished bonus room with a walk out slider to the outside. The home has a one car garage and plenty of parking in the driveway. Enjoy easy access to the beach via the deeded path which is located directly across the street. Other extras include central air, an irrigation system and central vac. The property has a very strong rental history.

For open house information, contact Emily Flax, Gibson Sotheby's International Realty at 508-487-2430

22 Mechanic Street, Provincetown, 02657 1 Bed 1 Bath | $589,000 | Condominium | 339 Square Feet | Built in 1830

This 3 unit association is tucked away on a quiet street in the West End, just minutes away from all of Commercial Street's eateries and retail shops. Upon arrival at this pied-a-terre you will notice the abundance of windows from front to back, including a side entrance Dutch door and French doors leading to your private exclusive deck. Butcher block countertops, Arts & Crafts glass cabinetry and original wide plank wood floors complement this interior space. The open floor plan incorporates combined living and kitchen area, a centrally located bathroom, and a bedroom tucked away in the back area of the unit. The perfect getaway for weekend escapes, the HOA allows weekly rentals and pets for owners. Monthly fee includes all utilities with the exception of electric and cable. SEE 3-D TOUR FOR VIRTUAL WALK-THROUGH

For open house information, contact Iskren Georgiev, Gibson Sotheby's International Realty at 508-487-2430

24 Bank Street, Eastham, 02642 2 Beds 2 Baths | $649,000 | Condominium | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Cedar Banks Landing is Cape Cod's newest residential community offering twenty beautifully appointed one level condominiums. The main living areas offer vaulted ceilings, wood floors, well-appointed kitchens, and bathrooms. Cedar Banks Landing offers both one- and two-bedroom models, 2 full baths, garage, full basements, gas heat, central A/C, first floor laundry, community pool with pool house. Condominium fees include master insurance, pool maintenance, landscaping, trash, and snow removal. Located in Eastham, Cape Cod, Massachusetts - the gateway to the lower Cape offering some of the best beach access to be found on Cape Cod. World famous Coast Guard Beach, and some of the best sunsets to be found on Cape Cod from Eastham's Bay Beaches. Stroll the many trails within the National Seashore, or take advantage of the Cape Cod bike trail, no matter what Eastham has a lot to offer.

For open house information, contact Pothier/Leonard LUXRECapeCod, Gibson Sotheby's International Realty at 508-255-6000