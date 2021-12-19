Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies odds, picks and prediction

A red-hot Memphis Grizzlies (19-11) host the Portland Trail Blazers (12-18) Sunday for a 6 p.m. ET tip-off at FedExForum. Below, we look at the Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

Portland snapped its seven-game losing skid with a 125-116 victory at home over the Charlotte Hornets Friday.

The Trail Blazers are 1-5 overall, 2-4 ATS and 3-3-1 O/U with the 25th-ranked non-garbage time efficiency differential (minus-5.5 points per 100 possessions) over the last two weeks, according to CleaningTheGlass.com (CTG).

Memphis has won six of its past seven games (5-2 ATS and 3-4 O/U) over the last two weeks with the latest being a 124-105 victory over the Sacramento Kings Friday. The Grizzlies has the third-best non-garbage time net rating in the last 14 days (plus-12.5 points per 100 possessions), per CTG.

This is the third of four meetings between these two teams this season. They split the first two in Portland with the Under cashing in both meetings. Memphis beat Portland 113-103 as a 1.5-point road underdog Wednesday.

Trail Blazers at Grizzlies odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:45 a.m. ET.

Money line: Trail Blazers +165 (bet $100 to win $165) | Grizzlies -205 (bet $205 to win $100)

Trail Blazers +165 (bet $100 to win $165) | Grizzlies -205 (bet $205 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Trail Blazers +5.5 (-120) | Grizzlies -5.5 (-105)

Trail Blazers +5.5 (-120) | Grizzlies -5.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 218.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Trail Blazers at Grizzlies key injuries

Trail Blazers

SG C.J. McCollum (chest) out

(chest) out C Cody Zeller (kneecap) out

Grizzlies

PG Ja Morant (ankle) out

(ankle) out PF Brandon Clarke (knee) out

Deposit $10 or more, get $100 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Trail Blazers at Grizzlies odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Grizzlies 117, Trail Blazers 107

PASS because Memphis is the right side but the Grizzlies (-205) are way too expensive for any NBA regular-season favorite, let alone a team missing its best player and due for a letdown performance.

However, I don’t think we see said “letdown performance” in this spot from the Grizzlies and I’m confident enough in them to lay it with Memphis’s spread.

BET the GRIZZLIES -5.5 (-105) for 1 unit because the Trail Blazers have been awful on the road this season and Memphis has a better rebounding rate and ball security.

Portland is 1-11 overall and 2-10 ATS on the road with the third-worst net rating (minus-11.7 points per 100 possessions) and the worst spread differential (minus-9.7), according to CTG.

The Trail Blazers’ attack is also centered around G Damian Lillard who hasn’t played well on the road himself.

Dame Time is averaging 20.6 points per game (PPG) on 49.0% true shooting (.376/.239/.875) with a minus-17 net rating in away games. Lillard is averaging 24.4 PPG on 56.6% true shooting with a plus-three net rating at home.

For what it’s worth, Memphis has been bet by sharp money early as the Grizzlies have been steamed up from a 4.5-point opening favorite up to the current number.

“LEAN” to the OVER 218.5 (-108) for a half-unit because Memphis likes to get out in transition and Portland is terrible on defense.

The previous Trail Blazers-Grizzlies meeting played at an above-average pace but Portland shot 37.8% from the field. I think the Trail Blazers will shoot better in this meeting but so will Memphis. Also, the Over has cashed in six of the last seven games the Grizzlies have been favored in.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).