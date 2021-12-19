Check out these homes for sale in Wetumka now

(Wetumka, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Wetumka than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

7603 Highway 9 Highway, Wetumka, 74883 3 Beds 3 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,432 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Country living with the greatest views! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located on 60 +/- acres. Large open kitchen and living room. Master area offers large walk in closets, double sinks, bathtub and shower. Gorgeous custom cabinets line the kitchen offering plenty of storage. The basement area attached to the garage includes just as much living area as upstairs! Large laundry room, lots of storage space as well as another living room area. All appliances stay. Outside features a large 56x75 metal shop with electric and around 100 pecan trees. The open front porch gives way to great views across the pasture. This property sits off of the highway and is secluded through the trees. This is a great property with so much to offer!

385101 E 1100 Road, Weleetka, 74880 3 Beds 2 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,708 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This property offers versatility and income production! 185 AC M/L 3 bed/2 bath doublewide that is fully bricked with 3 yr. old roof, vinyl windows, laminate flooring, currently rented. There is also 1 small cabin that needs your finishing touches. Private setting with several building sites. 4 ponds and creek. Completely fenced and cross fenced with 5 wire fencing. Has pipe cattle working pens. Currently has cattle on it. 3 phase electric is available at the transformer.

422 E Main Street, Weleetka, 74880 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,916 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Beautiful Victorian-style home in Weleetka, large fenced corner lot. Large rooms with 12-foot ceilings! Enclosed porch, large laundry room, original wood floors, Original metal cabinets in kitchen with island, lots of storage, central heat & air, basement, some new electric wiring, and plumbing. Seller believes home to be 2300sf. Buyer to verify. Gorgeous home!

618 Chieftan Street, Wetumka, 74883 2 Beds 3 Baths | $279,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,272 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Great property located on 25 open acres. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, open kitchen/dining area. 40x80 (3200 sq ft) metal shop with 3 phase electric ran to shop. 25 acres is open with 2 ponds as well as a shed. This property is at the end of a dead end road.

