NFL Picks Week 15, and media picks for Browns vs. Raiders

By Chris Pokorny
Dawgs By Nature
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Browns 23, Raiders 22. The Browns are decimated by COVID-19 as they head to this game, with a lot of key players on offense possibly out for this one. That will challenge Kevin Stefanski. The Raiders haven’t played well as of late, but with all the...

brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Packers against Browns

Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to a narrow victory over the Ravens last week. Here are five bold predictions on how Green Bay will fare against the Browns. Last week’s 31-30 victory over the Ravens was far from a work of art for the Packers. Defeating Baltimore sans Lamar Jackson should have been easier for Green Bay. Instead, they required heroics from Aaron Rodgers to score the narrow win.
NFL
Derek Carr
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Baker Mayfield News

The Cleveland Browns just got a huge boost for tomorrow’s big game against the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has been out of action for a week, is officially back. On Friday, the Browns activated Mayfield off the COVID-19/reserve list. Mayfield tested positive for COVID-19 last week....
NFL
#Case Keenum#American Football#Draftkings Sportsbook#The Las Vegas Raiders#Cbs Sports#Raiders 14#Nfl Com
Dawgs By Nature

Mullins performance

Well Mullins did pretty well in an emergency start this week. Probably a win if we’d run Chubb to the left on third and 3 instead of to the right? Don’t know what van Pelt was thinking?. I was actually quite confident that Mullins would do well as...
NFL
Dawgs By Nature

Browns move on from P Jamie Gillan

The Cleveland Browns waived punter Jamie Gillan on Wednesday. Gillan, who has been on the Reserve/COVID-19 list since December 9, cleared the league-mandated COVID protocols and then was subsequently released. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was first to report the move. The Browns will now put their trust in veteran...
NFL
Dawgs By Nature

The Prez Sez: Browns Backers President’s Week 16 predictions vs. Packers

The Browns could have been in first place in the AFC North Division, and yet now are last. But these Browns Backers Presidents realize that Cleveland still has a chance to make a post-season appearance. The President of the Boise Chapter is also involved in a regular Browns podcast entitled...
NFL
Cleveland Browns
NFL
Football
DraftKings
Sports
Dawgs By Nature

Browns place CB Greg Newsome II on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns placed cornerback Greg Newsome II on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. That likely means that Newsome will not be available for Saturday’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Newsome, the club’s first-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, has missed the past two...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL odds, lines, picks, spreads, best bets, predictions for Week 16, 2021: Model loving Raiders, Texans

Half-a-dozen divisional games are part of the Week 16 NFL schedule, including all four NFC East teams going head-to-head. Washington and Philadelphia are coming off a rare Tuesday game, and the Eagles will now host the Giants. In addition, Washington will visit the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Dallas is an 11-point favorite in the latest Week 16 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, and a Cowboys win would clinch the division.
NFL
Dawgs By Nature

Browns activate QB Baker Mayfield from Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns activated quarterback Baker Mayfield along with four other players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. The transaction comes in time for Mayfield to start on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. In addition to Mayfield, Cleveland activated cornerback A.J. Green, quarterback Case Keenum, wide...
NFL
Dawgs By Nature

Browns vs. Packers: Week 16 Need to Know

The Cleveland Browns will celebrate Christmas on Saturday as they travel to Lambeau Field for a game against the Green Bay Packers. Cleveland is coming off a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders where the COVID-ravaged team fought to the end before dropping the game. The Packers, meanwhile, clinched the NFC North Division with a win over the Baltimore Ravens and are looking to stay perfect at home this season.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Week 16: Picks and preview

Week 16 is here, and somehow, someway, only one team, the NFC North Champion Green Bay Packers, has clinched a playoff spot. The other 13 positions are still up for grabs, although plenty could change on that front this week. Dallas has a depleted Washington team and could clinch the NFC East with a win. There are other crucial games for both division and playoff races; San Francisco battles Tennessee, with both teams trying to secure a spot; the Browns try to stay alive against the Packers, who look to strengthen their grip on the top seed; Indianapolis looks to keep rolling against scuffling Arizona; Baltimore and Cincinnati meet in a massive AFC North clash; Denver and Las Vegas tangle in what amounts to an elimination game; the Bills look for revenge, and to regain first place, against the Patriots. Of course, despite all these great games, COVID-19 remains a looming, omnipresent threat. Let’s get to the games.
NFL
NESN

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks for NFL Week 16 on FanDuel Sportsbook

One of the Denver Broncos or Las Vegas Raiders’ playoff dreams will come crashing down after the teams collide for a Week 16 matchup at Allegiant Stadium. Both teams are clinging to dimming postseason hopes, and one more loss could make the playoffs an insurmountable deficit. This game is lined as a pick’em, but there’s reason to believe the Raiders come out on top.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 16 odds, picks: Cardinals bounce back vs. Colts; Packers stay hot, cover vs. Browns

Week 15 didn't feel like it was going to end for a second, right? With all the rescheduled games and the Saturday window now opening up, we just went through the football-watching gauntlet of five days worth of games over a six-day stretch. While it may have felt like a slog at times, those who followed my picks over this run received an early Christmas gift.
NFL

