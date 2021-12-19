ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, TX

Take a look at these homes on the Meridian market now

Meridian Bulletin
Meridian Bulletin
 2 days ago

(Meridian, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Meridian will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W6jDp_0dR5dCX800

13342 Hwy 6, Iredell, 76649

2 Beds 1 Bath | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Well groomed property between Iredell and Meridian. Cute, quaint house great for a couple or single person. Has a porch so you can enjoy the view of the pond. Propane gas and wood burning fire place so you're ready for the winter! Asphalt driveway and right off the highway so no dirt road to get home. There is a shop on a slab with electricity and carport on the side. Another shop or helicopter hanger with hydraulic door and a helipad. There is a storm shelter and automatic gate to the property.

For open house information, contact Christi Black, BLACK REAL ESTATE at 254-977-4811

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14697317)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F02cf_0dR5dCX800

207 W River, Meridian, 76665

3 Beds 2 Baths | $98,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,696 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Property Is ready to go, please inquire for more info.

For open house information, contact Edward Mcclintick, Joseph Walter Realty, LLC at 800-430-0524

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qAlsg_0dR5dCX800

119 County Road 1740A, Laguna Park, 76634

3 Beds 3 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,050 Square Feet | Built in 1980

LAKEFRONT PROPERTY. This house offers beautiful full panoramic view of Lake Whitney and stairs to access water. Three 50 AMP RV plugs. Concrete circle drive and foam insulated shop for your boat. Side parking for additional cars and or RVs. Property next door could also be included with this home for additional purchase.

For open house information, contact Edward Mcclintick, Joseph Walter Realty, LLC at 800-430-0524

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FtxX_0dR5dCX800

321 County Road 1630, Clifton, 76634

9 Beds 9 Baths | $777,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,264 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Texas Hill Country Retreat!!! Incredible home for large family, entertaining, or for use as an income producing vacation rental home. This stunning country ranch home overlooking Lake Whitney is nestled in the beautiful Texas hill country. Enjoy the view and all its surroundings. This beautiful home features nine bedrooms, seven full baths, two half baths, two living areas, two dining areas, commercial kitchen, residential kitchen, game room, screened porch, storm cellar, large porch and massive deck overlooking Lake Whitney. Unfinished attic offers an additional 3000 sq ft of endless possibilities. Backyard access to Walling Bend Park with two free boat ramps. Garage parking for 2 and outside parking for 10+

For open house information, contact Tanya Byrd, League Real Estate at 817-608-7755



