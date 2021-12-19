Fountain City-curious? These homes are on the market

(Fountain City, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fountain City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

578 W Broadway Street, Winona, 55987 5 Beds 2 Baths | $163,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,563 Square Feet | Built in 1895

5 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 Kitchens. This property could be used as a Single Family or continue as a certified rental. 2 car Attached Garage, Many possibilities for this property.

58 Wildridge Drive, Winona, 55987 4 Beds 2 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,000 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Stunning walk out ranch in a highly desired area. Private back yard, right outside of town, vaulted ceilings, open concept, 3 car garage, 4 bedroom 2 bath, master suite, stone accents, and so much more! Over 4k sq ft!

76 S Belvidere Street, Cochrane, 54622 4 Beds 1 Bath | $57,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,575 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Attention River Lovers, a home for you & your boat! Located less than one block from a public landing on the Mississippi, you can launch your boat, drop the trailer, & walk back. The 4BD 1BA is quite spacious featuring a large living and dining room & cozy kitchen. Original hardwood floors in some rooms. Main floor bathroom & bedroom. Upper level landing area would make a great office or playroom. Vinyl siding with wrapped fascia & soffits, detached garage, located on a corner lot, close to a local park in the quiet village of Cochrane.

8280 E 9Th Street, Stockton, 55987 4 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,942 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Spacious maintenance-free 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Stockton, MN. Windows have been replaced, good roof, furnace and central air. Electrical updated to breakers. All appliances included. Home sits on a large half acre lot!

