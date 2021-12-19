Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa odds, picks and prediction

The Old Dominion Monarchs (6-6) take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-6) Monday in the Myrtle Beach Bowl presented by TaxAct at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at the Old Dominion vs. Tulsa odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

The Monarchs started the season 1-6 SU, and in mid-October there appeared to be no way this team would become bowl eligible. But ODU went on a 5-0 SU/ATS run since Oct. 30, qualifying for the postseason.

The Golden Hurricane also got hot down the stretch, including a 34-31 win at SMU as 6.5-point underdogs in the regular-season finale to gain bowl eligibility. Tulsa finished on a three-game win streak, while going 4-0 ATS in the final four outings.

Old Dominion vs. Tulsa odds, spread and lines

Money line: Old Dominion +265 (bet $100 to win $265) | Tulsa -350 (bet $350 to win $100)

Old Dominion +265 (bet $100 to win $265) | Tulsa -350 (bet $350 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Old Dominion +8.5 (-108) | Tulsa -8.5 (-112)

Old Dominion +8.5 (-108) | Tulsa -8.5 (-112) Over/Under (O/U): 52.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Old Dominion vs. Tulsa odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Tulsa 27, Old Dominion 23

Tulsa (-350) will cost three-and-a-half times your potential return, which is rather risky. While I believe the Golden Hurricane do enough to get the win here, WR Sam Crawford Jr., the team’s third-leading receiver has entered the transfer portal, and the team has also had some assistant coaches take new jobs. So there is some upheaval for the Golden Hurricane.

AVOID.

OLD DOMINION +8.5 (-108) has been red-hot against the number, and the Monarchs should see quite a few more supporters in this game with a short trip from Norfolk, Va., to Myrtle Beach, S.C. ODU is also 8-3 ATS in its past 11 non-conference tilts, while covering five straight games overall.

The UNDER 52.5 (-108) is worth a small-unit play in this matinee game Monday.

The Under has cashed in seven of the past nine neutral-site games for Tulsa, while going 7-3 in its past 10 bowl games. The Under is 5-2 in ODU’s past seven games overall, while going 5-0 in the past five as an underdog, too.

