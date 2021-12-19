ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
 5 days ago
The Old Dominion Monarchs (6-6) take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-6) Monday in the Myrtle Beach Bowl presented by TaxAct at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at the Old Dominion vs. Tulsa odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

The Monarchs started the season 1-6 SU, and in mid-October there appeared to be no way this team would become bowl eligible. But ODU went on a 5-0 SU/ATS run since Oct. 30, qualifying for the postseason.

The Golden Hurricane also got hot down the stretch, including a 34-31 win at SMU as 6.5-point underdogs in the regular-season finale to gain bowl eligibility. Tulsa finished on a three-game win streak, while going 4-0 ATS in the final four outings.

Rankings courtesy of the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Old Dominion vs. Tulsa odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Odds for a full list. Lines last updated Sunday at 11:05 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Old Dominion +265 (bet $100 to win $265) | Tulsa -350 (bet $350 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Old Dominion +8.5 (-108) | Tulsa -8.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 52.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Old Dominion vs. Tulsa odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Tulsa 27, Old Dominion 23

Tulsa (-350) will cost three-and-a-half times your potential return, which is rather risky. While I believe the Golden Hurricane do enough to get the win here, WR Sam Crawford Jr., the team’s third-leading receiver has entered the transfer portal, and the team has also had some assistant coaches take new jobs. So there is some upheaval for the Golden Hurricane.

AVOID.

OLD DOMINION +8.5 (-108) has been red-hot against the number, and the Monarchs should see quite a few more supporters in this game with a short trip from Norfolk, Va., to Myrtle Beach, S.C. ODU is also 8-3 ATS in its past 11 non-conference tilts, while covering five straight games overall.

The UNDER 52.5 (-108) is worth a small-unit play in this matinee game Monday.

The Under has cashed in seven of the past nine neutral-site games for Tulsa, while going 7-3 in its past 10 bowl games. The Under is 5-2 in ODU’s past seven games overall, while going 5-0 in the past five as an underdog, too.

If you're looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

