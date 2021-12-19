ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waurika, OK

Check out these Waurika homes on the market

Waurika News Beat
 2 days ago

(Waurika, OK) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Waurika. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

416 E C Avenue, Waurika, 73573

3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,549 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This house is ready to be your next home. Clean, neat and move-in ready, this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is a perfect place for starting out or settling down. Flooring, roof and HVAC are approximately 2 years old. The fenced back yard features mature trees and an outbuilding. And if that's not enough for you, there's an adjacent lot that is available to purchase separately.

900 Grant Street, Ryan, 73565

4 Beds 2 Baths | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,241 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Don't miss this gorgeous two-story Colonial home in Ryan. This home features four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The spacious living room has bookcases and an nook of extra seating, 10-foot ceilings and hardwood floors and plenty of windows. Fenced yard with large patio, outbuilding and mature pecan trees. Covered parking. Additional space for an RV with hookups. Partially new privacy fence. Owner put lots of labor of love into this home so you can forever cherish the memories you will be making!

901 12Th Street, Ryan, 73565

4 Beds 3 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,166 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Beautiful home on a corner lot with a total of 1.47 acres. (MOL) There are two lots with the home. In town setting but country feel.

5453 E 1890 Road, Waurika, 73573

3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,230 Square Feet | Built in 1994

LUXURY LIVING on the beautiful RECREATIONAL WAURIKA LAKE . 750 sq.ft. concrete BASEMENT, METAL ROOF(2018),COVERED PORCH(400sq. ft.) 2230 sq home,30X40 SHEET IRON GARAGE- Farm house KITCHEN-OPEN LIVING CONCEPT-grand RELAXATION AREA(floor PERGO WOODPLANK LAMINATE)- MASSIVE ROCK FIREPLACE- MASTER BEDROOM& bath-OPENED TOP WALK IN SHOWER- ink/stained floors- 2 BEDROOMS and LARGE BATH-OVERSIZED UTILITY-COVERED CARPORT-STOCKED POND in yard-Electronic gate-PIPE FENCING&cross5.25 ACRES property.

