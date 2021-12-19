Richard Rogers dies aged 88

The estate of the late designer and Chanel Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld held an auction at Sotheby’s Paris this week, and fetched €6.2 million (or $7 million) in the sale. Up for grabs was decorative art that included drawings Lagerfeld made of himself and friends (including a watercolor of Anna Wintour at the Louvre, which sold for €50,400), plus furniture, socks, mittens, and “effigies of the man himself,” according to WWD. A 2010 black Chanel crocodile tote “that Lagerfeld carried daily” sold for €94,500, making it a record for a handbag. More than 500 bidders took part in the sale, which is part of a series of Lagerfeld estate auctions that included one held in Monaco this month. Between all of the auctions, the estate has sold €18.2 million in artifacts.
