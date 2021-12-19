ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Rogers dies aged 88

Cover picture for the articleItalian-British architect and the pioneer figure of high-tech architecture Richard Rogers has died at the age of 88. Rogers, one of the world's acclaimed architects and behind significant projects the Lloyd's building in London and the Centre Pompidou in Paris, has passed away in his home in London on Saturday, confirmed...

AFP

Richard Rogers, British architect behind Pompidou Centre, dies aged 88: reports

British architect Richard Rogers, known for designing some of the world's most famous buildings including Paris' Pompidou Centre, has died aged 88, his publicist said Sunday. Rogers, who changed the London skyline with distinctive creations such as the Millennium Dome and the 'Cheesegrater', "passed away quietly" Saturday night, Freud communications agency's Matthew Freud told the Press Association. His son Roo Rogers also confirmed his death to the New York Times, but did not give the cause. The Italian-born architect won a series of awards for his designs, including the 2007 Pritzker Prize, and is one of the pioneers of the "high-tech" architecture movement, distinguished by structures incorporating industrial materials such as glass and steel.
WORLD
ARTnews

Richard Rogers Dies at 88, Dutch Museums Shutter, and More: Morning Links from December 20, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AN ARCHITECTURAL GIANT, GONE. Richard Rogers, the famed designer of such gems as the Centre Pompidou, has died 88, Dezeen reports. The avant-garde building of that Paris museum was overseen with Renzo Piano; neither was well-known when they won a competition to design it. Famed for effectively inverting the museum, so that its inner systems were displayed on its exterior, the building “regales the amateur structuralist with its color coding,” the New York Times noted back in 1976, one year before the museum was completed. On Instagram, the Centre Pompidou mourned Rogers as a “genius architect of our building...
MUSEUMS
BBC

Highlights from the career of architect Richard Rogers

Millennium Dome architect Lord Richard Rogers has died at the age of 88. One of the world's most successful and influential architects, he first came to prominence with his radical designs for the Pompidou Centre in Paris and the Lloyd's of London building. BBC News looks back at his life...
ENTERTAINMENT
worldarchitecture.org

Lesley Lokko appointed curator of Venice Architecture Biennale 2023

Ghanaian-Scottish architect, academic, and novelist Professor Lesley Lokko has been appointed as curator of the 18th International Architecture Exhibition in the Venice Architecture Biennale 2023. The Venice Architecture Biennale 2023 will be held from Saturday 20 May to Sunday 26 November, 2023. Lokko, is the first black architect to curate...
VISUAL ART
artreview.com

Two giants of British architecture die: Richard Rogers and Chris Wilkinson

Richard Rogers, whose buildings include the Centre Pompidou in Paris (designed with Renzo Piano), Madrid-Barajas Airport Terminal 4 and London’s Millennium Dome and the Lloyds Building, has died aged 88. Chris Wilkinson, whose death was announced 16 December, was responsible for the Wellcome Collection, London; the Alpine House at...
WORLD
The Independent

Millennium Dome architect Lord Rogers dies aged 88

Millennium Dome architect Richard Rogers has died aged 88.Lord Rogers, who also designed the Pompidou Centre in Paris and the Lloyd’s of London building, “passed away quietly” on Saturday evening, Freud Communications’ Matthew Freud told the PA news agency.Lord Rogers was born in 1933 to an Anglo-Italian family in Florence, Italy and at a young age moved to England, where he later trained at the Architectural Association School of Architure in London before graduating with a master’s from Yale.His designs, which also include the Senedd building in Cardiff and Strasbourg’s European Court of Human Rights, won critical acclaim with the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Ars Technica

UK farmer went for a walk, stumbled on remains of rare Roman mosaic and villa

Going into lockdown during the pandemic provided an unexpected boon to a farmer in Rutland, England: he stumbled upon the remains of an old Roman mosaic and surrounding villa complex, dating back to between 300 and 400 CE. Archaeologists are hailing the find as one of the most significant mosaics yet found in Great Britain, and the entire site has been declared a protected area. It will be featured next year on the British documentary TV series Digging for Britain.
SCIENCE
uticaphoenix.net

Joanne Shenandoah 1957-2021: Matriarch of Indigenous Music

She had a bright voice like liquid gold, a luminous heart and a magnetic smile. Joanne Shenandoah-Tekaliwakwah, one of the most renowned Indigenous musicians on the Native American music scene, nurtured the spirit, inspired joy and shared her love of laughter and her people with audiences around the world. She...
MUSIC
Robb Report

This $24.6 Million Roman Statue Is Now the Most Expensive Ancient Sculpture Sold at Auction

An ancient Roman marble statue dubbed the Hamilton Aphrodite sold for £18.6 Million ($24.6 million) during a single-lot sale at Sotheby’s in London on Tuesday. The result for the sculpture was nine times the £2 million ($2.7 million) low estimate. It set a record for the most ever paid for an ancient marble sculpture, according to the auction house. After five bidders competed for the work in a 20 minute-long battle during the live sale at Sotheby’s London headquarters, the work hammered on a final bid of £16 million ($21 million) placed by an Asian collector. The anonymous buyer was bidding on...
ENTERTAINMENT
Robb Report

This 16th-Century Globe, the Oldest Ever Auctioned, Just Sold for $153,861

A 16th-century globe showing the world before Europeans ever set foot on Australia sold for $153,861 at Hansons Auctioneers on Thursday. The artifact—which depicts sea monsters, ships and King Triton (a Greek God of the sea) but omits the South Pacific island continent—measures 3.5 inches in diameter and dates back as far as 1550, making it the oldest globe ever offered at auction. The seller bought the globe for just $198 at the Welsh Antiques Fair. It was expected to fetch between $26,443 and $39,650 at Hansons Christmas Library Auction. Instead it hammered down to private online bidder from New York...
SHOPPING
The Independent

‘A very rare icon’: Statue of Hindu goddess that was almost auctioned in London to be returned to India

An ancient statue of a Hindu goddess that was stolen from India nearly four decades ago is finally being returned to the country. The statue of the goat-headed yogini was recovered in London in October 2021 and was almost auctioned off by Sotheby’s, according to a CNN report published on Monday.Experts said it was listed with an auction value of up to Rs 1.4m (£15,000) in a catalogue from 1988 but later “pulled from sale”.“It was never investigated,” said Vijay Kumar, the co-founder of the India Pride Project, an initiative by art enthusiasts who say they want to track India’s...
INDIA
