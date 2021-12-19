ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos odds, picks and prediction

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tHUN_0dR5cyi700

The Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) travel to the Mile High City Sunday for their Week 15 showdown with the Denver Broncos (7-6). Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Bengals vs. Broncos odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

Cincy has lost back-to-back games to the Los Angeles Chargers 41-22 in Week 13 and the San Francisco 49ers 26-23 in overtime this past weekend. The Bengals are 6-7 ATS and 6-7 O/U with the easiest schedule in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders.

Denver has alternated between winning and losing its last five games with the latest being a 38-10 home beatdown of the Detroit Lions in Week 14. The Broncos are 7-6 ATS and 3-10 O/U with the third-easiest schedule per Football Outsiders.

: Bet Slippin’ Podcast: NFL Week 15 picks and predictions

Bengals at Broncos odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:19 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Bengals +122 (bet $100 to win $122) | Broncos -150 (bet $150 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bengals +2.5 (+102) | Broncos -2.5 (-125)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 44.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

PLAY: Try our new, free daily Pick’em Challenge and win. Play now!

Bengals at Broncos key injuries

Bengals

  • RT Riley Reiff (ankle) out
  • LB Logan Wilson (shoulder) out
  • CB Chidobe Awuzie (foot) out
  • CB Vernon Hargreaves III (illness) out
  • C Trey Hill (illness) questionable
  • LB Markus Bailey (neck) questionable

Broncos

  • RB Melvin Gordon (thumb) questionable
  • RB Javonte Williams (knee) questionable
  • RT Bobby Massie (hip) questionable
  • DE Shelby Harris (ankle) questionable
  • S Kareem Jackson (back) questionable
  • DE Dre’Mont Jones (foot) doubtful
  • LB Kenny Young (concussion) doubtful

Let’s Make This Interesting

Place your legal sports bets online in New Jersey and Colorado with Tipico Sportsbook, a trusted, global sports-betting leader. Iowa, get ready, Tipico is coming to your state soon! New customer offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $100 in instant bet credits! 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Bengals at Broncos odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

Broncos 24, Bengals 20

GIMME the BRONCOS (-150) for 1 unit because the Bengals feel like a square or public underdog.

This is a Pros vs. Joe’s game with more money coming in on Denver while more bets have been placed on Cincy according to pregame.com — 52% of the money is on the Broncos but 84% of the wagers are on the Bengals at the time of publishing.

However, oddsmakers have reacted by increasing the Broncos up from a -121 money line favorite on the world opener to the current number. Normally, in sports betting, we’d like to follow the money when it’s fading the public.

Cincy’s secondary is also missing a couple of players and Denver has a full stable of pass-catchers. The Bengals struggled versus the pass anyway: Cincy’s defense ranks 29th in passing yards allowed per game and 18th in DVOA.

BET the BRONCOS (-150).

Slight “LEAN” to the BRONCOS -2.5 (-125) for a small wager — if at all — only because I think Denver will cover in this game since points generally don’t make as big of a difference as the casual bettor may think. However, the better play is laying it with Denver’s money line instead.

The betting splits for the “sides” in Bengals-Broncos also suggest Denver is the sharp play.

Again, the way I’m getting down on this game is with Denver’s money line but I’d endorse a tiny wager on the BRONCOS -2.5 (-125).

Slight “LEAN” to the UNDER 44.5 (-112) since it’s the more expensive side, which is the oddsmakers’ way of trying to incentivize us to bet the weaker side.

The total market in Bengals-Broncos is also a Pros vs. Joe’s spot with a slight majority of the cash being on the Under whereas more wagers are on the Over.

That said, I much prefer Denver straight-up more than the Broncos laying 2.5 points or the Under.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | WashingtonFootballWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | TheListWire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
WKRC

Bengals player suspended two games by NFL

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals rookie running back Pooka Williams has been suspended two games without pay for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances. Williams will be eligible to return on Monday, Jan. 3, following the team’s Week 17 game vs. Kansas City. He is currently on the Bengals...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Pete Rozelle Blocked John Elway from Being a Raider

The Las Vegas Raiders breathed new life into their season with a last-second victory over the Cleveland Browns and Monday night, and they will try to keep it going against an old foe, the Denver Broncos, on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Raiders (7-7) downed the Broncos,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Denver Broncos#Cincy#The Los Angeles Chargers#Ats#Football Outsiders#The Detroit Lions#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Bengals Rt Riley Reiff
The Baltimore Sun

Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley? Why the Ravens’ playoff hopes hinge on their quarterback quandary

The Cincinnati Bengals saw one version of a hobbled Lamar Jackson in 2020. They probably wouldn’t mind seeing it again in 2021. Before their Week 5 matchup in Baltimore last season, Jackson missed one Ravens practice with a knee injury, then the next with an illness. He was a full participant in a Friday walk-through, and said after a 27-3 win that the knee injury “didn’t really affect me at ...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja'Marr Chase's 5th-year option price tag just went up with Pro Bowl nod

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is headed to the Pro Bowl — and his fifth-year option cost just got more expensive as a result. Per the rules of the latest CBA, the Pro Bowl is now worth millions to first-round picks. As Over the Cap explains, one Pro Bowl nod means a first-rounder’s fifth-year option escalates to that of his position’s transitional tag.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks for NFL Week 16 on FanDuel Sportsbook

One of the Denver Broncos or Las Vegas Raiders’ playoff dreams will come crashing down after the teams collide for a Week 16 matchup at Allegiant Stadium. Both teams are clinging to dimming postseason hopes, and one more loss could make the playoffs an insurmountable deficit. This game is lined as a pick’em, but there’s reason to believe the Raiders come out on top.
NFL
thespun.com

Chiefs Receive Good News Ahead Of Steelers Game

The Kansas City Chiefs already have the best record in the AFC and will be looking to maintain that lead against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. But with positive tests taking some of their top players away, the Chiefs got some good news this morning. According to NFL insider Ian...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL
bardown.com

Colts cheerleader brought to tears after being surprised with Pro Bowl selection

While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

54K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy