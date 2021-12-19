ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, OH

Take a look at these homes for sale in Kingsville

 2 days ago

(Kingsville, OH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Kingsville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ULYFz_0dR5cuBD00

5120 South Ridge Rd, Saybrook, 44004

3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,740 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This secluded home features 3 bedrooms, cathedral ceiling in family living room with floor to (19 feet) ceiling gas vented fireplace. Rustic log cabin walls adorn the family room. large eat in kitchen with huge island for entertaining and custom cabinets. This home boasts the beautiful setting to watch the wildlife. Large 8 bay detached garage, concrete floors heated shop, party room. Cargo container for extra storage of your tractor and implements. Green house, lots of storage sheds for your toys plus a wood shed and a 1/8th acre pond. home has 2 foot blown in insulation to keep the home nice an cozy. Gas is stubbed at driveway for a generator or garage.

For open house information, contact Clorice L Dlugos, McDowell Homes Real Estate Services at 440-205-2000

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4331484)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pwWQZ_0dR5cuBD00

5192 Route 6N Route, West Springfield, 16443

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,296 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Brick Beauty - Sprawling Ranch offers nearly 2300 Sq Ft. Situated on 1 1/2 Acre this home features Applianced Eat-In Kitchen, Dining Room, Large Living Room with Wall of Windows and Woodburning Fireplace that passes thru to Dining Room. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths, Attached Garage and Private Back Patio. PLUS Detached Garage great for additional storage. Radiant heat from ceiling in Bedrooms. Well & Septic on site.

For open house information, contact Judi Weidler, Pennington Lines RE Girard at 814-774-2622

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-156952)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D1j0p_0dR5cuBD00

2567 East Union Rd, Jefferson, 44047

4 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,184 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Fantastic opportunity to own a 4 bedroom 2 full bath ranch with just over 2000 sq. feet of space. Walking through the front door you will find an oversized living room with a wood burning stove. This will take you to an open and updated kitchen with granite countertops and plenty of cabinets. The dining room offers hardwood floors and a sliding glass door that will lead you outside to the deck. Both bathrooms have been updated. Also there is even a first floor laundry room. The basement offers so much potential and is primed to be made into a second living space with most of the work already being finished. Come quick and make this home yours.

For open house information, contact Michael Kaim, BHHS Professional Realty at 440-255-1111

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4331525)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vfx2u_0dR5cuBD00

1635 West 8Th St, Ashtabula, 44004

3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,271 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Harbor Colonial a spacious living room with plenty of windows, a modern kitchen with ample cupboard and counter space, and a 1st floor laundry room ! add a 1st floor bedroom and full bath too. The 2nd floor offers 2 more bedrooms with good closet space and a 2nd full bath. The full unfinished basement and detached garage are great for extra storage space. This is an all electric home !

For open house information, contact Janis Dorsten, Gillespie Realty, LLC at 440-998-0488

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4335523)

