Line Movement for Packers-Ravens Hints at Lamar Jackson Being OUT

By Ben Heisler
 2 days ago

It's not official yet, but judging by the shift in the latest NFL lines, Vegas does not expect Lamar Jackson to suit up for the Baltimore Ravens this afternoon. Earlier today, WynnBET Sportsbook sent out their Week 15 NFL splits and highest liability for Sunday's slate. At the top of their...

wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s true injury, revealed

The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly been in danger of having quarterback Lamar Jackson miss the first game of his career due to injury because of an ankle sprain. However, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, it wasn’t an ankle sprain that the Ravens QB had been dealing with, but rather a bone bruise.
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Bengals Defender Calls Out Lamar Jackson On Twitter

The Cincinnati Bengals own the tiebreaking lead in the AFC North division title race over the rival Baltimore Ravens. One Bengals defender is calling out Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ahead of their game next weekend. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Bengals cornerback Eli Apple boasted that he’s going to intercept...
The Spun

Look: Brutal Roughing The Passer Call In Packers-Ravens

It wouldn’t be an NFL Sunday without an egregious roughing the passer call. During the Packers-Ravens game, Ravens rookie pass rusher Odafe Oweh got hit with a terrible roughing call on Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers threw the ball and Oweh barely even pushed him and the official still flagged him.
baltimoreravens.com

What the Packers Said After Escaping Baltimore With a Win

(Opening Statement) "It's never easy in this league. And like we told our team; we will always celebrate victories, and there is also a lot take from that game in terms of what we need to improve upon. I think really in all three phases. There is definitely room for improvement. But you have to give Baltimore a ton of credit. I think a lot of teams would have folded when you are down 14 points. You just go for it in your own territory, and their defense came up big. Stopping us, holding us to a field goal to keep it at a two-possession game. Their offense battled back and scored. Certainly, we didn't end the game offensively the way we like to with that three-and-out. And then they were able to score again. But ultimately, our defense made the play when we had to make it. We're certainly happy about winning the [NFC] North again. But also understand, there's three very tough games in front of us."
Chicago Tribune

From ‘Oh, no’ to ‘Oh, my God, this is beautiful’: How Jakeem Grant’s record 97-yard punt-return touchdown unfolded for the Chicago Bears

Jakeem Grant estimated he watched the video of his 97-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers “probably a million times” in the last week. Messages from family and friends poured in with the replay, many with the same theme. Ninety-seven yards! But also … 97 yards? “He’s definitely got some guts,” Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet said last week. Or as Grant’s friends ...
The Baltimore Sun

Instant analysis from Ravens’ 31-30 loss to Green Bay Packers

Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 31-30 loss against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium: Jonas Shaffer, reporter: For a second straight week, the Ravens did everything but win an important game. In the short term, the emergence of Tyler Huntley and the ascendance of Mark Andrews can’t be overlooked. But neither can the ...
The Baltimore Sun

As Ravens TE Mark Andrews surpasses 1,000 yards with another big game, he remains focused on winning

When Mark Andrews made a diving touchdown grab late in the first quarter of Sunday’s 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers, he set himself apart from any other tight end in Ravens history. Andrew’s 8-yard reception, which capped a seven-play, 45-yard scoring drive, pushed him over 1,000 receiving yards for the season, making him the first Ravens tight end to reach that mark. “I wish we would’ve ...
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens ‘anticipate’ injured QB Lamar Jackson returning for pivotal game vs. Bengals

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Sunday that quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to return this week from a right ankle injury, but left open the possibility that Tyler Huntley could start again in a crucial AFC North showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. Asked after a 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers whether Jackson was close to playing Sunday, Harbaugh said: “I don’t have that ...
