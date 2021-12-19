Cushing-curious? These homes are on the market

(Cushing, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cushing will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

11108 Cr 4264, Cushing, 75760 3 Beds 3 Baths | $520,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,663 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Built in 2011 this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath barndominium has 2,663 square feet of living space with extensive covered porches on the front/rear/side. Inside, the foyer features tall ceilings and large double doors with exceptional woodwork that leads to a cozy living area that is complete with a fireplace for those cold country days. In the beautifully designed kitchen, you will find custom cabinets, granite countertops with tile back splash, walk in pantry, and a Bertazoni stainless gas range. The spacious primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet, makeup counter, walk in shower, and jetted corner tub. Upstairs bedroom or office space 1 Bed/1 Bath bunk house Attached garage/workspace with half bath 30x20 enclosed shop/storage area 30x20 covered shed 12x25 covered RV Shed 1 Bed/1 Bath bunk house 22 KW Generator 3 KW roof mounted solar panels 500 FT Deep Well Newly installed Aerobic Septic System A 2011 survey will be provided by the seller Shown by appointment only

18538 S County Road 4234, Cushing, 75760 3 Beds 2 Baths | $163,000 | Mobile Home | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Welcome home to two acres of East Texas living close to Rusk and Nacogdoches! This is a wonderful opportunity to own two beautifully wooded acres and a great family home in Cushing! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home provides plentiful storage and easy living with a big family room open to the kitchen and eat-in dining area. Spacious bedrooms, all with walk-in closets and plush carpeting, and large bathrooms make this a perfect family home or starter home! Enjoy a large family room with plenty of room for a sectional couch that is open to the bright eat-in kitchen. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, extra cabinets, room for a rolling island, and has updated appliances and flooring. A utility room is easily accessed at the back of the kitchen. The master bathroom has a soaking garden tub as well as an enclosed shower, plus a double vanity and extra linen storage. The guest bath has a large tub and extra-long vanity, and guest bedrooms are split from the master bedroom allowing for extra privacy. All appliances, flooring, and carpeting were replaced in 2015, along with the roof, AC, and hot water heater. Shed with spray foam insulation, electricity and porch could be an office, storage or more. You also have additional storage with the Conex container. Make the two acres your own with gardens, enclosures, and workshops! Don't miss out on this fantastic property in Cushing! Call today for a showing!

1256 Cr 852, Cushing, 75760 2 Beds 2 Baths | $68,500 | Single Family Residence | 576 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Leisure Cabin on Flowery Mountain. Cabin has 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths, large screened in porch all on 1 acre. If you are looking for a cabin to get away from it all for the weekend...here it is. Cabin needs little TLC for new buyer weekend project or for first time buyer. New PEX plumbing and new hot water heater. Mobile Home or RV hook up and plenty of parking. Propane and 42 foot water well. Community water available. Original house plans available on request. Cabin is vacant so call for preview today. Being sold "as is". Call agent for additional information

375 Blaylock Ln., Reklaw, 75784 4 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Mobile Home | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This well kept 4/2 doublewide with 2 living rooms on 5 open acres in the quaint community of Reklaw, TX offers plenty of room to spread-out both inside and outside of the home. The master bedroom suite is situated just off of the primary living room and is split from the 3 additional guest bedrooms and 2nd bathroom. Reklaw is located in both Cherokee and Rusk Cnty. It is about 15 minutes south of Lake Striker, 15 mins NE of the City of Rusk (Cherokee Cnty seat & the school district this home is located in) and a quick commute (approx. 20-30 mins) to shopping, entertainment, and healthcare in Jacksonville. If quiet country living without being too far out is what you are after then this may very well be the home for you! Call to schedule your showing today!

