Siren, WI

Take a look at these homes for sale in Siren

Siren Post
Siren Post
 2 days ago

(Siren, WI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Siren than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LIuhe_0dR5cVJA00

704 E Park Avenue, Luck, 54853

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This home is in the heart of Luck within walking distance to parks, schools, shops, trails, and the lake. The main level has a large open foyer/porch & living room, an oversized bedroom, & a full bath. A perfect flex room connects the living room and bedroom that would be great for an office, nursery, or main level laundry room. The kitchen features pull-out drawers, with a new stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Step out onto the new wrap-around deck from the kitchen or eat-in-dining area to access the partially fenced yard & detached 2+ car garage with a workshop area.

For open house information, contact Sarah Hoff, Keller Williams Premier Realty at 651-379-1500

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6121196)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RKyXJ_0dR5cVJA00

205 Polk Avenue S, Frederic, 54837

3 Beds 2 Baths | $147,000 | 1,678 Square Feet | Built in 1950

A great investment opportunity at an affordable price. Many updates and well maintained Duplex in Frederic WI. Live on one side and rent out the other to make the mortgage payment. Unit one has two bedrooms and a three season porch on the upper level. Unit two is all on the main level, and both units share a laundry room with a new washer and dryer. There is a full basement for lots of storage that both units share.

For open house information, contact Marcy Basten, Parkside Realty at 715-349-2899

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1558912)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=017Lyd_0dR5cVJA00

26995 Lakeland Avenue N, Webster, 54893

1 Bed 1 Bath | $159,700 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Year round home or cabin on the Yellow River with a beautiful view. Located conveniently on 35 between Devils Lake and Yellow Lake. Home features a large open floor plan, full unfinished basement and attached heated garage/man-cave.

For open house information, contact Christopher Snyder, EXP Realty, LLC at 866-848-6990

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6012478)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gyT5v_0dR5cVJA00

27425 E Connors Lake Road, Webster, 54893

3 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,336 Square Feet | Built in 1982

3BR 2Baths 2-story house; newer kitchen cabinets and counter tops; newer wall to wall carpet throughout; central A/C with baseboard electric heating, along w/ supplemental propane heating; large 26x40 garage; walk-out basement and a seperate laundry room. Well and septic in place.

For open house information, contact Leslie Boyea, Quorum Enterprises Inc at 920-490-7446

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1557129)

See more property details

