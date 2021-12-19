ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana offers new autism designator for driver’s licenses

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — People with autism can now get that designation added to their Louisiana driver’s license.

Customers can request to have an “autism” indicator added to their licenses if they have documentation to prove that a qualified medical or mental health professional has diagnosed them with autism, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles said.

The autism indicator will appear under the license photo and can also be displayed through the LA Wallet app.

But those who get a driver’s license with an autism designation cannot also seek to add the “veteran” or “I’m a Cajun” indicators, according to the motor vehicles agency. The autism designation can only be combined with the “needs accommodation” indicator.

