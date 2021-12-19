Top homes for sale in Mona

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mona, UT

Mona News Beat
(Mona, UT) If you've been thinking about buying a home, there aren't many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Mona. Whether you're looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

949 Red Cliff Drive, Santaquin, 84655

4 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | Single Family Residence | 3,733 Square Feet | Built in None

Total sq. ft.: 3733 Finished sq. ft.: 2510Unfinished sq. ft.: 1223Foothill Village is D.R. Horton's premier community in Santaquin, Utah. This community features large lots that are nestled up along the Wasatch Mountain range. The views from these home sites are sure to impress! This peaceful and tranquil community provides you an opportunity to enjoy your desired lifestyle at an affordable price. Also there is No HOA. Foothill Village offers our gorgeous farmhouse, craftsman, and traditional exterior elevations. Our in-house design center allows you to personalize your home from the convenience of the Foothill Village model home. Foothill Village is right off of the I-15 freeway, allowing for an easy commute to work or for quick access to your daily activities. Contact a D.R. Horton representative today for more information.

1413 S Fox Run Avenue, Santaquin, 84655

4 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | Townhouse | 2,247 Square Feet | Built in None

PRICING STARTING FROM THE LOW $300s Picture yourself in a beautiful craftsman or farmhouse townhome in our newest Santaquin community. Summit Ridge Towns offers popular 3 and 4 bedroom floor plans with open main level living and 2-car garages. The community master plan includes a pool, a hammock park, sand volleyball, pickleball courts, a playground and an on-site dog park for pet owners. Ideally located, Summit Ridge also offers plenty of nearby recreation, including a large regional park, and quick access to nearby Spanish Fork. But you dont have to travel far to take advantage of some of the areas best kept secrets, like home-grown produce, pastries and ice cream the famous Rowleys Red Barn. Contact us today to learn more!

Mona News Beat

With Mona News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

