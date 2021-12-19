Check out these homes for sale in Marengo now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marengo, IN

 2 days ago

(Marengo, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marengo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1098 E Indian Trail Road, Paoli, 47454

2 Beds 2 Baths | $138,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1969

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! 2 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. BRIGHT AND COZY HOME. LOCATED RIGHT ACROSS FROM ( AND WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO) ORANGE COUNTY INDIANA'S GREEN ACRES COUNTRY CLUB AND GOLF COURSE!! This property features a back yard grillers dream. Large 30 ft above ground pool surrounded by a huge wooded deck with patio furniture. Nice size shed for all of your pool accessories and nice gas grill all included with this property. Fresh paint, refrigerator, range, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Don't miss out on this well known, beautiful neighborhood. Move in just in time for cooler weather and hosting outdoor gatherings with friends and family, porch sitting or spending your time on the golf course right in your front yard!

For open house information, contact Kimberly Stroud, Cambron Realty at 812-498-0807

Copyright © 2021 Southern Indiana REALTORS Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SIREAIN-202109735)

8844 W Hardinsburg Road, Hardinsburg, 47125

2 Beds 3 Baths | $999,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,720 Square Feet | Built in 2016

SPECTACULAR 21+/- ACRE EQUESTRIAN ESTATE JUST 35 MILES FROM LOUISVILLE! FULLY CUSTOM STICK BUILT HOME OFFERS MAGNIFICENT VIEWS AND AMAZING SUNSETS. HAND CRAFTED SPIRAL STAIRCASE WELCOMES YOU UPON ENTERING. RADIANT HEAT IN THE FLOOR SUPPLIED BY OUTDOOR WOOD BOILER. THE RELAXING, FULLY SCREENED IN FRONT PORCH CAN HOST LARGE FAMILY GATHERINGS. ATTACHED GARAGE IS ALSO COMPLETE WITH FULL KITCHEN AND LARGE ISLAND ALSO GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING FRIENDS AND FAMILY. FULLY STOCKED POND WITH CATFISH, BLUEGILL, RED EAR, CRAPPIE AND BASS. MAIN BARN IS 30 X 64 WITH 12 X 50 LEAN-TO EQUIPPED WITH 10 HORSE STALLS CLOSE TO THE MAIN HOME. 66 X 58 NEW BARN (CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND NOT PICTURED) EQUIPPED WITH 8 ADDITIONAL HORSE STALLS. 52' ROUND TRAINING PEN. 4 OUTDOOR HORSE STALL PADDOCKS WITH A 24 X 24 HAY LOFT ABOVE (HOLDS UP TO 600-700 BALES OF HAY. WORK SHOP IS 30 X 40 WITH CENTRAL AIR AND ELECTRIC FURNACE. CHECK OUT THE NEW 12 X 24 WACKY GUEST CABIN AT THE EDGE OF THE WOODS. STRAIGHT OUT OF RIPLEY'S BELIEVE IT OR NOT! SELLER INSTALLED 25 SOLAR PANELS THAT PRODUCE 45-50 KWH PER DAY DURING SUMMER MONTHS. HUNTING, FISHING, AND MUSHROOM HUNTING ALL AVAILABLE ON ONE PIECE OF PARADISE. UNBELIEVABLE ONE OF A KIND PIECE OF PROPERTY THAT YOU WILL ADORE!

For open house information, contact MANDY WARD, Hawkins & Root Real Estate at 812-675-6952

Copyright © 2021 Bedford Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BBORIN-202127616)

2485 Kennedy Mott Road, Depauw, 47115

4 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,755 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Wait honey stop the car!! Did you see that enormous garage? This 1755 sq. ft home has so much to offer including the marvelous 30x40 detached garage that is heated & cooled with plenty of storage room. The home not only is meticulous but cute as a button. Super spacious, with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master Bedroom w/a master bath. Entering the home, you will see the large living room that is open to the dining area that leads out to the back deck. The area boast of so much privacy. Kitchen is just stunning with a ton of cabinets and beautiful counter tops. Nice laundry room. Grab some hot chocolate & a book while you cozy up to the wood-burning fireplace located in the family room. All newer laminate flooring throughout the home. Kitchen appliances: stove, refrigerator & dishwasher all stay. 10x12 new shed also sits on property with electric. All this on 4.093 acres, partially wooded. Call today to schedule a private showing.

For open house information, contact Becky Higgins, RE/MAX Advantage at 812-923-7050

Copyright © 2021 Southern Indiana REALTORS Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SIREAIN-2021012686)

6171 W Bullington Road, Fredericksburg, 47120

3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Have your own private piece of the country! Surrounded by trees and sitting on over 3 acres. Freshly painted throughout with new carpeting. Ample cabinet space in kitchen. Get cozy by the wood burning fireplace in living room. Main bathroom had soaking tub and separate shower. The only thing missing is you!

For open house information, contact Rachel Dreyer, Keller Williams Realty Consultants at 812-944-7024

Copyright © 2021 Southern Indiana REALTORS Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SIREAIN-2021011617)

See more property details

Marengo Voice

Marengo, IN
With Marengo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

