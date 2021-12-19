Take a look at these homes on the Shamrock market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shamrock, TX

Shamrock Journal
 2 days ago

(Shamrock, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Shamrock will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

708 Arizona St, Shamrock, 79079

3 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,820 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Move in Ready! This clean, well cared for home is ready for a new owner to move in and make it their own. There's three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The living room is huge so there's plenty of room for family fun and the utility room has a whole wall of cabinets so there is plenty of storage. With brick exterior, there is little maintenance required. Come see this home today and make it yours.

For open house information, contact Sherry Palmer, Triangle Realty, LLC at 806-367-8334

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-6270)

708 Texas St, Shamrock, 79079

3 Beds 2 Baths | $54,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,187 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Super nice three bedroom, two bathroom home sitting on seven lots. Plenty of room for privacy. The kitchen to the living room is open concept so your not isolated from your family. There is a large covered deck on the back of the house, which makes sitting outside very enjoyable. There's a storage/ workshop of approximately 15' X 30' and a two car carport. Call today for your showing.

For open house information, contact Sherry Palmer, Triangle Realty, LLC at 806-367-8334

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-7163)

Shamrock, TX
