Santa Claus, IN

On the hunt for a home in Santa Claus? These houses are on the market

 2 days ago

(Santa Claus, IN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Santa Claus than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

728 W Holly Drive, Santa Claus, 47579

3 Beds 2 Baths | $231,348 | Single Family Residence | 1,318 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Presold Kersteins Homes and Design

For open house information, contact Kara Hinshaw, Key Associates Signature Realty at 812-937-4486

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Indiana Association of Realtors.

604 S Ornament Circle, Santa Claus, 47579

3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,012 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful all brick home on a corner lot with lake views in your backyard of Lake Holly. House is in great shape with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. A den off a master suite. The house offers two master suites with one of them handicap accessible. Open floor plan with laminate floors throughout it. Kitchen is open to dining and family room with granite countertops. Amazing concrete patio to enjoy the outdoors.

For open house information, contact Kara Hinshaw, Key Associates Signature Realty at 812-937-4486

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Indiana Association of Realtors.

737 S Pine Tree Lane, Santa Claus, 47579

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Ranch home near walking distance of Holly Park. Great wooded backyard with a sunroom to enjoy nature. Home features 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom. Tray ceilings in the main living area and master bedroom. Nice level lot.

For open house information, contact Kara Hinshaw, Key Associates Signature Realty at 812-937-4486

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Indiana Association of Realtors.

12733 Yellowbanks Trail, 42Na, Dale, 47523

3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Extremely well maintained home located at Yellowbanks Lake. Home is perfect for owner occupants or would make a fantastic vacation rental property. This home is completely move-in ready with a newer metal roof, furnace, A/C, and water heater. You'll enjoy true indoor/outdoor living with the huge front porch that's perfect for entertaining, as well as the large back yard complete with your own man cave/she shed! No worries about connectivity as there is high speed internet provided by ATT. There is plenty of room to store all of your vehicles, boats, and toys in the multiple outbuildings which are all equipped with electric. The man cave/she shed includes propane wall heater, refrigerator, and TV. Property ownership grants you access to fishing and boating on Yellowbanks Lake. You're also an quick ride away from Interlake and Sugar Ridge recreation areas.

For open house information, contact DON SCHULTE, KEY ASSOCIATES OF ROCKPORT, INC at 812-649-9118

Copyright © 2021 Greater Owensboro Realtor® Association.

