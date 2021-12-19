Check out these Winona homes on the market

(Winona, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Winona will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1382 N. Missouri 99, Thomasville, 65438 2 Beds 1 Bath | $144,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,081 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Welcome home, to the country. Hunting, fishing, retiring or living in style. 2 Bed/1 Bath, 1086 Sq ft, with two extra lots. Open floor plan with separate laundry room. All play, no work, new wiring, new plumbing, new paint, well and water tested good(10gpm). 24x26 garage Call for your private showing today!

7811 County Road 421, Birch Tree, 65438 6 Beds 3 Baths | $194,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,654 Square Feet | Built in 1970

All brick home located in Shannon County, MO. This property sits on 3.98 acres m/l with a two car carport, and four bedrooms, two baths on the main floor, in the basement we have and two rooms, bath, family room and utility room. metal Roof, newer double pane windows, central ac/central propane heat and wood furnace. Lots of possibilities for this home. Home does need some TLC.

7983 Trinity Lane, Winona, 65588 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,265 Square Feet | Built in 1973

RENTAL PROPERTY OR STARTER HOME- Sitting on the edge of town on 4 city lots, this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is move-in ready. Built in 1973 by the Winona School Vo-Tech carpentry program. Previously used as rental with the same tenant for 18 years. Underneath the carpet are the original hardwood floors. Living room is set- up for a wood burner (not included). Master bedroom has a private 1/2 bath. New metal roof in 2013. Newer central heat and air with city utilities. Trinity Lane is a quiet dead-end street with lots of open space and views of the countryside. This lot is amazing! Beautiful old maples and a few towering pines provided shade to the home. The South side of the lot is more open and could be used for a large garden or just a big lawn for family fun.

305 Thomas Street, Birch Tree, 65438 3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Enjoy your morning coffee while sitting on the covered porch of this newly remodeled home located on the bank of the Eleven Point River in Thomasville, MO. Home features 1 bedroom with 2 non conforming bedrooms (need closet), one bath, nice open living area, one car attached carport, all on just over half an acre. An opportunity like this doesn't come available very often! Call to schedule an appointment today!

