Take a look at these homes on the market in Pound

(Pound, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pound will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

W11552 High Falls, Crivitz, 54114 3 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 906 Square Feet | Built in 1990

The perfect up north getaway in the heart of the High Falls recreational area. Nice three bedroom one bath mobile home on 1.24 acres. Close to the High Falls Reservoir for all you fishermen. Close to the public beach to take the whole gang to on them hot summer days. ATV/UTV and snowmobile access from your driveway. High Falls Rd also allows golf carts. Close to public hunting and so many great supper clubs and restaurants. Easy access to the Johnson Falls Flowage and Peshtigo River. Horse back riding in the area. Furnace is 5 years old.

For open house information, contact JAMES VALLE, COLDWELL BANKER REAL ESTATE GROUP at 715-324-5868

14091 Ranch Lake Drive, Pound, 54161 3 Beds 1 Bath | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Wooded 76 acre retreat includes a private 3 bdrm lakefront cottage & boat house w/finished room above for overflow guests. 14 acre Gaffney Lk is completely w/in the acreage, inclusive of 3 vacant lots on water & timber value estimated at over $20,000 ready for harvest. Remote setting shared with only 3 lake residences. Solid yr round lake house offers field stone fp, wood floors & expansive views. To be left furnished & as-is to settle an estate, including pontoon boat with electric motor. Recreational trails & many popular lakes nearby, with county land adjacent. 69 Ac Zoned G6 Prod Forest.

For open house information, contact Pam Bodart, Signature Realty, Inc. at 715-276-2866

208 Linda Lane, Coleman, 54112 3 Beds 1 Bath | $164,000 | Mobile Home | 1,412 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Enjoy the small town living on quiet dead end street conveniently located close to schools & shopping! This move in ready, 3 bdrm ranch features a large living room w/bay window & updated LVP flooring. LR flows nicely into the open dining area & kitchen, fully equipped w/all appliances included. 1st floor laundry is perfectly placed outside the master suite that offers vaulted ceilings, vanity area, & double glass doors. Updated LVP in additional bedrooms too! Need more space? Expand your living area to the full basement that is ready for you to complete! Outside, enjoy 2 decks! One out front & one out back that leads to a extra large concrete driveway. Lucky for you, the oversized, 3 stall garage is waiting for all of your outside gear & toys! Don't miss this one! *Home warranty included

For open house information, contact Malinda Trimberger, Executive Realty at 920-639-2444

217 N Franklin Avenue, Coleman, 54112 4 Beds 1 Bath | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,112 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Great starter home or keep as a rental, currently rents at $800 with renter paying all utilities. 4 bedrooms 1 bath 1112 sqft. 2 bedroom on main floor and 2 bedrooms in the upper. Many updates including newer flooring, paint and remodeled kitchen. First floor laundry. Full basement for storage. 1 stall attached garage. Extra 3 season room. Nice size back yard. Walking distance from main street, grocery store and Coleman school. Huge ramp on front of house could be used for wheel chair. Come check out, this one won't last long!

For open house information, contact Charity Bayer, Executive Realty at 920-639-2444