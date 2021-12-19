ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronda, NC

Check out these Ronda homes on the market

 2 days ago

(Ronda, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ronda will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eWVAH_0dR5byfu00

115 Argonne Street, Elkin, 28621

3 Beds 3 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,967 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Charming and Beautifully Updated Home located in the much desired Community that is located within minutes of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. This home features 3 Bedroom and 2 1/2 Baths with Open Kitchen/Dining Area, Large Laundry Room, New Roof, New Windows, New Gutter Guards, Bosch Appliances, Granite Countertops, Gorgeous Hardwoods throughout and your very own Pickleball Court. Also, New Storage Building. You don't want to miss out on this Home!!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Hefner, EXP Realty LLC Mooresville at 888-584-9431

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3811056)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17D7iC_0dR5byfu00

211 N Street, North Wilkesboro, 28659

3 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,069 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This property is excellent for investors or do it yourself. 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths on a small lot with storage building. Low maintenance yard. New water heater Conveniently located to restaurants, grocery and shopping. This property has potential and is being sold as is. Stove and dryer included. This is a dishwasher but it does not work.

For open house information, contact Robert Bare, Keller Williams Mooresville at 704-799-3700

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3811015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DCkBu_0dR5byfu00

1980 Elledge Mill Road, North Wilkesboro, 28659

3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,282 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Don’t overlook this one! This unique home is nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. As you arrive at this property you will be greeted to a drive down a multi-color rhododendron-lined driveway, that opens to a relaxing setting, with Bee Tree Branch that meanders peacefully through the property. Set along the creek surrounded by a mature forest canopy, muscadine vines, blueberry bushes, mountain azaleas, and more. This home boasts a 3 bedroom, 2 bath open concept and also includes an attached 1 bedroom suite with a full kitchen, laundry, and separate Heat Pump. This home could be used comfortably as a full-time residence or an excellent setup for an investment property. All this and minutes away from Stone Mountain State Park, Blue Ridge Parkway, and all Wilkes County downtown amenities.

For open house information, contact Jim Logan, Wilkinson ERA Real Estate at 704-393-0048

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3813536)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YbxRD_0dR5byfu00

275 Thurmond Road, Thurmond, 28683

3 Beds 3 Baths | $183,010 | Single Family Attached | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in None

Foothills Wilkes County home with 8+- acres for privacy, mobile home, and detached garage off of Hwy. 21 in Thurmond, NC. Mature forestland. Next to McRitchie Vineyard. Split entry home with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths. 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths on the main. Kitchen, great room, den with fireplace on the main level. Basement has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, recreation room with brick fireplace. Other rooms in the basement could be a bonus or office, utility with kitchen sink do not have duct work for heat or air. 24' x 30' detached 2 car garage. Paved drive to house. Gravel drive to mobile home. Trane heat pump. Vinyl siding and metal roof for home and garage. Approx. 2,140 heated SF with approx. semi-finished rooms in basement without duct work. Remodel to your style. Offered at PUBLIC AUCTION at 10 AM December 11, 2021. Merchandise and furnishings sell separately by online auction ending Dec. 10 at noon.

For open house information, contact B. Mark Rogers, Rogers Realty and Auction Company, Inc. at 336-789-2926

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11039201)

