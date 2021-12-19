Take a look at these homes on the market in La Plata

(La Plata, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in La Plata will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2801 Lincoln Street, Kirksville, 63501 5 Beds 3 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,025 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This 5 bedroom, 3 bath home boasts beautiful finishes and upgrades everywhere. The open main level floorplan is anchored by a spacious kitchen featuring Slate GE Profile Appliances, ample counter and cabinet space, along with a pantry. The master suite has 3 large closets and pocket door to it's own spacious bathroom with Onyx Vanity tops and shower surround. A second living space and kitchenette in the basement offer even more space to entertain or for some quiet relaxation. Located in the desirable Northeast corner of Kirksville, close to shopping and dining, this home is everything you've been looking for. Call Erica Supple, Listing Agent at 660-988-0149 for your personal showing.

1404 Jefferson Street, Kirksville, 63501 3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,190 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This quaint 3 bedroom bungalow offers the charm of yesteryear that is hard to find today! The beautiful woodwork, built-ins and hard wood floors are sure to be some of your favorite features. You'll appreciate the option of main floor laundry and a spacious master bedroom. LISTING AGENT LEAH VINCENT would love to tell you more! To set up your private showing call LEAH at 660.342.5884. Soon you'll be relaxing with a glass of sweet tea enjoying a beautiful afternoon on your front porch swing.

27883 State Highway T, Kirksville, 63501 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,564 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Chance of a lifetime! Over 5000 sq ft ranch over full walk out basement. Built to last forever, this home has insulated 11” concrete exterior walls (9' ceilings on first level), spray foam insulation, ground source heat/tankless water heater, solid oak doors/trim, and much more! Open floor plan, 2nd kitchen in lower level, and walk-out basement. Insulated 50x75 shop w/ heated floors and 2- 20'x15' overhead doors. Property also has a perfect little 1 bed guest house. All of this on 154 acres m/l of beautiful Northeastern Missouri pasture ground. Have to see to appreciate! MIKE LABETH, CRS LISTING AGENT 660-216-7144 pictures @ www.KirksvilleRealEstate.com

14558 Berry Trail, Kirksville, 63501 4 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in 2005

120 Acres of gently rolling pasture ground. Open pasture and cattle tight fences. Includes waterers, pond, and a 2005 manufactured home with over 2200 sq feet of living space. Located in Southwest Adair County, Missouri. Kirksville R-III School District. Farm is currently leased until 12/31/2022. MIKE LABETH, CRS LISTING AGENT 660-216-7144 or www.KirksvilleRealEstate.com for pictures and aerials.

