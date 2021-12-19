Check out these Paden City homes on the market

(Paden City, WV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Paden City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

250 Lang Drive, New Martinsville, 26155 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Here's that move in ready, ranch style home waiting for you to call your "forever home"! Look no longer for the perfect home with everything on one level including the laundry. Situated on a level oversized lot in a very nice neighborhood. Spacious formal living room, fully equipped kitchen, dining area, 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths . Enjoy relaxing on the large front porch or the rear deck. This one is priced to sell, don't miss the opportunity to see this attractive home, shown by appointment only.

5507 Doolin Run Rd., New Martinsville, 26155 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,710 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Just minutes from town . Three bedroom home with hardwood floors. Relax on a nice 20 x 11 front porch. Two car garage with long work bench. Garden area.

904 Maple Lane, Sistersville, 26175 2 Beds 1 Bath | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 792 Square Feet | Built in 1962

BRAND NEW KITCHEN, BATH & ROOF with 2.5 acres on the edge of town!!! Kitchen has granite countertops, hardwood floors throughout, full basement to make your very own. This house is totally MOVE IN READY! Own for less than you could pay in rent! Call today for a private viewing!

305 Hardman Street, Middlebourne, 26149 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Large corner lot with a great garden area , 3 bedrooms , 1 bath , new metal roof , heat / air .

