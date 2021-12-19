ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paden City, WV

Check out these Paden City homes on the market

Paden City Today
Paden City Today
 2 days ago

(Paden City, WV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Paden City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PGkkY_0dR5bv1j00

250 Lang Drive, New Martinsville, 26155

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Here's that move in ready, ranch style home waiting for you to call your "forever home"! Look no longer for the perfect home with everything on one level including the laundry. Situated on a level oversized lot in a very nice neighborhood. Spacious formal living room, fully equipped kitchen, dining area, 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths . Enjoy relaxing on the large front porch or the rear deck. This one is priced to sell, don't miss the opportunity to see this attractive home, shown by appointment only.

For open house information, contact Mary Kay Virden, Wetzel-Valley Agencies Inc. at 304-455-4600

Copyright © 2021 Wheeling Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WBRWV-130396)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wcu68_0dR5bv1j00

5507 Doolin Run Rd., New Martinsville, 26155

3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,710 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Just minutes from town . Three bedroom home with hardwood floors. Relax on a nice 20 x 11 front porch. Two car garage with long work bench. Garden area.

For open house information, contact Harry Cain, CityWide Realty -New Martinsville at 304-455-2000

Copyright © 2021 Wheeling Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WBRWV-130345)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jo09r_0dR5bv1j00

904 Maple Lane, Sistersville, 26175

2 Beds 1 Bath | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 792 Square Feet | Built in 1962

BRAND NEW KITCHEN, BATH & ROOF with 2.5 acres on the edge of town!!! Kitchen has granite countertops, hardwood floors throughout, full basement to make your very own. This house is totally MOVE IN READY! Own for less than you could pay in rent! Call today for a private viewing!

For open house information, contact Jane Ann Gamble, Wetzel-Valley Agencies Inc. at 304-455-4600

Copyright © 2021 Wheeling Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WBRWV-130463)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aTDIG_0dR5bv1j00

305 Hardman Street, Middlebourne, 26149

3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Large corner lot with a great garden area , 3 bedrooms , 1 bath , new metal roof , heat / air .

For open house information, contact Sara Cool, CityWide Realty -New Martinsville at 304-455-2000

Copyright © 2021 Wheeling Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WBRWV-129772)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Martinsville, WV
City
Paden City, WV
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forever Home#Bath Roof
Paden City Today

Paden City Today

Paden City, WV
30
Followers
360
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Paden City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy