Crouse, NC

Take a look at these homes on the Crouse market now

Crouse Bulletin
Crouse Bulletin
 2 days ago

(Crouse, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Crouse. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jDvNw_0dR5bu9000

610 E Double Shoals Road, Lawndale, 28090

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,284 Square Feet | Built in 1985

3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick ranch home in a country setting. Home is situated on approximately 1.29 acre lot in Upper Cleveland County. This home is built with an open floor plan & the floors are carpet & luxury vinyl. It has been freshly painted inside with neutral colors throughout. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets & counter top space & has a breakfast bar. The refrigerator remains. The laundry room is large & has a utility sink. The master bath is a half bath. The home has a covered front porch & a rear deck. The home has an attached single carport. The driveway is asphalt & concrete & has two parking pads. There are two storage buildings.

For open house information, contact Tracy Whisnant, RE/MAX Select at 704-487-7653

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gsvvF_0dR5bu9000

403 E Lee Street, Bessemer City, 28016

2 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 770 Square Feet | Built in 1989

INVESTORS, FIRST TIME BUYERS, DOWNSIZING? This 2bd 1 Bth home with low maintenance and small yard is waiting for you. Currently rented with good rental history. Convenient location. Please follow Covid instructions when showing property. Agent Remarks: Other investment properties available Call listing agent for more information. Do not disturb tenants. 24 to 48 hour notice. Proof of funds before showing is required.

For open house information, contact Joni Smith, Jolly Realty Group LLC at 704-830-6737

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48fFV3_0dR5bu9000

7396 Finch Lane, Vale, 28168

3 Beds 2 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,270 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to your beautifully crafted, quiet and peaceful, NEW CONSTRUCTION home. Enjoy your mornings on the front porch and evenings on the covered back patio. Entertain friends & family in your beautiful, open concept kitchen and living area. The white countertops and gray cabinetry are a nice pairing and a great compliment to the kitchen island. Your primary suite is conveniently located on the main floor. The second floor hosts a great bonus space with many possible uses. Too many upgrades to mention but don't miss the finished, side-load garage, full yard irrigation and convenient, yet secluded location. This property is still being built and finishes are subject to change depending on supply chain issues. Come take a look today!

For open house information, contact Mike Ziemke, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle at 803-325-8774

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fdc35_0dR5bu9000

903 Cherry Street, Bessemer City, 28016

2 Beds 1 Bath | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 767 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Looking for a home at a great price? Looking for a place to invest? Look no further than this cute bungalow into bucolic 'burb of Bessemer City. Close to Interstate 85, as well as Crowders Mountain State Park, Kings Mountain and plenty of shopping, dining and recreational venues. Quaint location and quiet street. Ready to take a look? Text Chip Wilson today at 704-488-5822 or call your agent.

For open house information, contact Chip Wilson, Fathom Realty at 704-838-6513

