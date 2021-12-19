Check out these Inglis homes on the market

(Inglis, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Inglis will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

7939 W Riverbend Road, Crystal River, 34428 3 Beds 1 Bath | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 983 Square Feet | Built in 1974

This Beautiful Lake Front SOLAR Powered Home is calling you? Beautiful sunsets from one of the Best lots on W Riverbend Rd. Modern updating in all areas of the home. 2 car detached garage and 1 car carport. Feel the breeze while sitting on the oversized, Vinyl lanai For year round Comfort or From the boat dock/boat house while Catching your dinner. You too can enjoy boating or fishing on Lake Rousseau which is known for Large Mouth Bass, Crappie & Shell Cracker fishing. Avocado, Pecan, Peach, Pomegranate, Red Plum, Key Lime, Grapes, Clementine, Mulberry, Orange & Lemon Trees are full of fruit. Also A Vegetable Garden. No flood zone. Won't last long, come see this home today.

19831 Se 115Th Avenue, Inglis, 34449 2 Beds 1 Bath | $117,500 | Mobile Home | 644 Square Feet | Built in 1993

**Wow** Honey STOP the car!! No HOA!! You own the land!! Almost and "ACRE" located in the very desirable neighborhood Peaceful Acres "PAVED ROAD" . This is "Old Florida" Bring your boat , kayak ,fishing poles , and hunting gear! There are several public "BOAT RAMPS" just a few minutes away for convenient access to Lake Rosseau , Rainbow River , Withlacoochee River and the Gulf of Mexico ! Enjoy all the fun outdoor activities in the area including airboat rides, paddle boarding, boating, fishing , swim with the manatee or just relaxing. Need a place to park your Boat /RV ? No problem there are 2 RV hook up's already there just pull on up , there is enough room for all your toys and a "POOL". What are you waiting for? Don't delay call today for your private showing!

3784 N Hiawatha Terrace, Crystal River, 34428 3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,802 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Let this 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom on Deep Water Canal be your oasis, income property or both!! The sea wall has a cut in 30X21 Boat Slip with brand new 10K LB Boat Lift! This turnkey home has ceramic tile throughout, 2021 new roof, inside laundry (washer/dryer included) and newer double pane windows. Kitchen has maple wood cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. The yard is fenced with plenty of room to park your boat trailer and boasts a newer storage shed/shop to store your boat gear. There is an above ground pool to cool off after a day out on the water... Forgot to defrost something for dinner? Take a boat ride to one of the several Crystal River waterfront boat friendly restaurants! This home is on city water and soon to be city sewer. Property is not in City Limits. If you are looking for a turn key home with one bridge to Crystal River and Gulf of Mexico, this is THE ONE!

8386 N Marinazzo Terrace, Crystal River, 34428 4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,155 Square Feet | Built in 1980

ABSOLUTE AMAZEMENT WHEN YOU WALK INTO THIS LOVELY HOME. THIS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME HAS THE CHARM OF ITALY ALL OVER IT. THE FURNISHINGS AND CHANDELIERS ARE ONE OF A KIND. LOTS OF ROOM TO BRING YOUR TOYS AND TO BUILD A LARGE DETACHED WORKSHOP OR STORAGE AREA FOR THE TOYS. COME CHECK THIS ONE OUT. YOU WILL BE SURPRISED.

