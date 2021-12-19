ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salome, AZ

Take a look at these homes on the Salome market now

Salome Times
 2 days ago

(Salome, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Salome. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3djvgt_0dR5bsNY00

39891 Colorado Way, Salome, 85348

3 Beds 2 Baths | $187,900 | Manufactured Home | 2,144 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This spacious house was designed for easy living.Airy and bright 3bed,2 bath on large lot features open floor plan connecting informal living areas.Ideal for family life,entertaining,or claiming space for crafts,and hobbies.Attractive gas fireplace adds efficient and cozy warmth in winter.custom porcelian floor tiles add beauty and durability to beautifully updated kitchen,sun room,and hall bath.Large sun room is flooded with morning sunshine,but all windows have removable light-filtering screens,making it inviting all year'round.Extraordinary storage and closet space throughout.Adjoining extensive concrete patio areas,partially covered,encourage easy and clean outdoor living in sunshine or shade.Two car garage has upgraded wiring ad great lighting for shop.Spectacular sunset views across the desert,and dazzling nighttime skies.Move in ready,furnishings included

For open house information, contact Jerry Nord, United Country CB Real Estate Services at 928-859-4141

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NVuvd_0dR5bsNY00

36088 Mcvay Rd, Salome, 85348

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Wanting country living. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sets on 4+ acres. This double wide measures 28W X 48L . The kitchen has a built-in microwave, dishwasher and electric oven /stove. Ceiling fans are throughout the home. An Arizona Room connects to an added room and runs the length of the home. It has a 2 car garage and a large RV Koolcover. A used singlewide manufactured home will convey with the property.

For open house information, contact Armando Heredia, David Plunkett Realty - Quartzsite at 928-927-5290

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fhPtI_0dR5bsNY00

54504 E Highway 60, Salome, 85348

2 Beds 2 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,398 Square Feet | Built in 2006

31+ Acres located along Hwy 60 that is dual zoned Commercial & Residential C2 & RA 10.Beautifully updated home and 1200 SqFt RV Garage/Shop plus attached 2 car garage.Home features open floorplan . Kitchen has island, upgraded cabinets & applicances. 2 Master Suites. Family Room with cozy wood burning firepleace. Large fenced front and rear yards. Covered patio in lovely rear yard is ideal for entertaining. This is a Must See Home!

For open house information, contact Laura Ford, Re/Max Five Star Realty at 928-237-5708

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mH0S0_0dR5bsNY00

39863 Washington Drive, Salome, 85348

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Mobile Home | 1,190 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Updated with fresh flooring and paint interior and exterior. A single wide that has been added on with a great room and large master with 1/2 bath. Storage shed and easy care landscaping, fully fenced. Main bath was a complete remodel, new light fixtures throughout, kitchen remodel with new appliances! Call for a private tour!

For open house information, contact Tammy Anderson, Century 21 Americana at 702-296-9999

