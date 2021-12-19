Check out these Humboldt homes on the market

(Humboldt, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Humboldt will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2 N 3Rd Street, Iola, 66749 4 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,912 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Great Income Opportunity! Check out this well maintained Duplex as an investment! Each unit 2 bedroom 1 bath Fenced Back Yard and attached garage.

24 Park Avenue, Iola, 66749 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,922 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Well maintained home, edge of town on 6ac m/l. Awesome newer 3 car garage w/exterior entrance to huge attic area, could be finished for additional living space. House has extra large living room w/ beams in vaulted ceiling. new H/AC unit. All appliances stay. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 dining, sun room, laundry room, exterior deck & new storage shed w/porch. Own your own Park! located in Iola, KS

