House hunt Canaan: See what’s on the market now

(Canaan, CT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Canaan will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

652 East Wakefield Boulevard, Winchester, 06098 3 Beds 3 Baths | $945,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,879 Square Feet | Built in 1963

THE WAIT IS OVER*** THE EAST SIDE LAKE HOUSE EVERYONE HAS BEEN WAITING FOR***This home has been enjoyed and cared for by the same family since 1972. You are sure to enjoy all of the entertaining areas this home has to offer with family and guests. The living room has wonderful lake views and boasts a beautiful stone wood burning fireplace and faux beams. A side door leads the way to a large deck to soak up the sun, sit back and read a book, dine and enjoy the beautiful scenery on and around the lake. The master bedroom is located on the main floor and offers a nicely sized master bath. The kitchen is light filled with a breakfast nook. The dining room has adequate room for enjoying the holidays with family and friends. The second floor consists of two guest rooms and a full bath. The lower level offers a cozy family room with wood stove and awesome views of the lake and is open to a kitchen which makes it easy to cook and entertain guests on the covered lower level deck. There is a lower level guest room and room for the grandkids to bunk. There is also a full bath. The large lower level deck has a built in grill - you won't miss socializing w/ family and friends. Three car detached garage for your boat and cars with a loft above. A huge plus and of the best additions to this home is that you have your own boat launch area. Wow! The paved driveway goes all the way to the lake. What is important when purchasing a lake home you ask? - Parking, Garages, Waterfrontage, Location,

111 Torringford Street, Winchester, 06098 2 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Condominium | 1,156 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Treat yourself to comfortable, convenient and easy-care living with this move-in-ready unit just moments from the center of Winsted. The three-story layout offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms, with one bedroom and bathroom set on the first and second level of the home for added peace and privacy and a loft area that could be converted into a third bedroom or a family room on the third level. Soft natural light floods the open-concept main level where hardwood floors await under the carpet. There is a good-size living room and a dining area along with a well-equipped kitchen while a slider off the living room that allows you to move freely out to the private deck where you can host guests and admire the serene outlook. There’s a finished walk-out basement that’s not included in the square footage. Gas heat on the main and second level while the basement and loft have electric heat. Completing the list of impressive features is an attached garage for secure vehicle parking.

42 Wheeler Street, Winchester, 06098 3 Beds 2 Baths | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This is a short sale and is being sold "AS IS".

14 Curtice Street, Winchester, 06098 3 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1908

A functional 3-4 bedroom home on a quite dead end street yet close to schools and shopping. The back yard is private and offers a nice place to dine outside. The first floor consists of a living room, kitchen, dining room and a bonus room that could be used as additional space for the living room an office or even a bedroom. On the upper level you will find three bedrooms, one that has either a nursery or walk in closet and a full bath. Newer roof on the main house and newer high efficiency natural gas heating make this a great deal at this price.*Buyer failed to make Earnest money deposit *

