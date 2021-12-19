ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley, OH

On the hunt for a home in Ashley? These houses are on the market

Ashley News Flash
 2 days ago

(Ashley, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ashley will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

219 Colchester Court, Delaware, 43015

4 Beds 3 Baths | $385,395 | Single Family Residence | 2,259 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction in the beautiful Ravines of the Olentangy community. This home offers an island kitchen with pantry, upgraded cabinetry and upgraded countertops. Spacious family room expands to morning room. Living room. Primary Suite with private bath and walk-in closet. Three additional secondary bedrooms and hall bath. Two car garage.

6311 Wheeler Road, Delaware, 43015

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Stunning ranch home situated on 4 acres in the middle of beautiful woods with plenty of mature trees. Three bedrooms all freshly painted. Living room, dining room has Mohawk carpet. Family room has beautiful Brazilian cherry hardwood, and a woodburning fireplace with heatilator insert. Updated kitchen with amazing view of backyard. Stamped concrete walkway and a concrete patio for outdoor dining.

617 Sandhill Court, Delaware, 43015

3 Beds 3 Baths | $276,738 | Single Family Residence | 2,695 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Gorgeous brand new five level split with additional 2 ft. extension to the side of the house. Still time to choose colors and/or upgrades for carpet, counter tops and flooring! Don't forget to ask about our lending promotion.

8771 Letham Drive, Sunbury, 43074

4 Beds 3 Baths | $595,607 | Single Family Residence | 3,166 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Gorgeous new Andover Nantucket Retreat plan by Fischer Homes in the beautiful Northstar featuring a private 1st floor study with french doors and formal dining room. Island kitchen with built-in stainless steel appliances, upgraded multi-height cabinetry, upgraded granite countertops, walk-in pantry, morning room and large hearth room with gas fireplace and all open to the soaring two-story family room. Primary retreat w/\ith an en suite with a double bowl vanity, soaking tub, separate shower and huge walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, hall bath and laundry room. Full walk-out basement with a full bath rough-in and a 3 car side and front load garage.

Comments / 0

Ashley News Flash

Ashley, OH
