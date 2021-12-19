House hunt Malta: See what’s on the market now

(Malta, MT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Malta. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

535 South 1St Avenue West, Malta, 59538 3 Beds 3 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,688 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Built in 1972 is this recently renovated, well maintained 3-bedroom, 2-bonus room, 3-bathroom home. The home sits on a 70' x 140' nicely landscaped and fenced in lot in Malta, MT. It is conveniently located within a 2-block radius of the Malta Elementary School, Malta Junior High and Highschool, local grocery store, and downtown businesses. This home has been lovingly cared for and maintained over the years, only being owned by two owners. The current owners recently finished a complete home renovation from top to bottom. Updates were completed in 2020-2021, they include new flooring and interior paint on both the main floor and basement, popcorn ceiling removal, exterior paint, an added 3/4 master bathroom, refinished kitchen cabinets, a water filtration system, new dishwasher, new microwave rangehood, new kitchen sink, new 50 gallon water heater, the house had a majority of the plumbing replaced, new electrical outlets throughout the house and some electrical updating, all bathrooms were completely remodeled with beautiful tile work, and new light fixtures throughout the house. The roof had been replaced within the last 10 years. Main floor consists of 1,344+/- square feet, there is a large open concept living room, dining room, and kitchen area. Off the dining room is an additional 260+/- sqft enclosed sunroom/back patio. Outside the sunroom is a covered grilling area on the north side of the house. On the main level off the living room there are three bedrooms, including the master bedroom with attached 3/4 bathroom, along with a full bathroom down the hallway. Throughout the main floor you will find various built-in closets, cupboards, and cabinets great for storing away your belongings. The downstairs consists of an additional 1,344+/- sqft bringing the total square footage to 2,688+/- sqft. In the basement you will find two bonus rooms with non-egress windows, one of the rooms with a large, open walk-in closet. The remainder of the basement consists of a half bathroom, laundry room, utility room, and a large family room. This property is equipped with central air conditioning and underground sprinklers. In the backyard is a nicely landscaped rock garden with perennials. On the east boundary of the property here is 24' x 30' detached two car garage/shop with electricity and large parking space that provide ample off-street parking with alley access. Call us today to schedule your private showing of this very clean, recently renovated, move-in ready home! **Must provide preapproval letter prior to showing.

8156 S. Wagner Road, Malta, 59538 4 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Farm | 2,168 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Live your best life amid 10 acres on a peaceful country road leading you home to a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom farmhouse! Nostalgia hangs heavy in the air while rocking in your chair on the glorious wrap-around porch while sipping your freshly brewed coffee gazing at the blazing sunrise. The dreamy ranchette is complete with a tool shop, a bunkhouse, and irrigation to keep your animals fat and sassy on good Montana grass! A 20' x 20' outbuilding houses a rough walk-in freezer with a wooden floor, and on the other half has an area for chickens with a dirt floor. There is a long list of updates from the complete remodel in 2020 including new colonial style windows, a new furnace, a new metal roof, and new siding. A mudroom is essential for country living. This one does not disappoint! The home features a new enclosed 8' x 16' luxury mudroom! Don't forget to factor in the bonus attribute of bordering BOR and then state land just across the county road so your endless views are protected. It can't get much better! Local Area As the county seat of Phillips County, Malta, Montana remains much the same as it was when Lewis and Clark roamed through in 1805. It is marked by diversity in landscapes with a variety of wildlife. The town of Malta was incorporated in 1909 and is rich in cultural history. It was a railroad station stop for the Great Northern Railroad. Malta serves as a notable stop along the Montana Dinosaur Trail. Enthusiasts can visit the Phillips County Museum and the Great Plains Dinosaurs Museum to gaze upon the evidence of a world that once was. Area Attractions Bowdoin National Wildlife Refuge A grass prairie region of the wide-open plains of north-central Montana. The Bowdoin National Wildlife Refuge spans 15,551 acres. It was established in 1936 as a migratory bird refuge. The birds flock to the cover and nesting areas provided by the saline and freshwater wetlands, native prairie, and densely planted shrubs. The Milk River supplies the refuge with most of its water through a system of canals. As you travel the 15-mile self-guided tour, expect to see waterfowl, shorebirds, birds of prey, grassland songbirds, beavers, muskrat, coyote, white-tailed deer, and pronghorn antelope. In the fall hunting season, the refuge allows the harvest of waterfowl and upland game birds with a permit. This sprawling landscape of diverse habitats is located seven miles east of Malta. The Milk River Forty-one different species of fish swim the milky waters of the Milk River. One of prominence is the Channel Catfish. On May 8, 1805, the first "tourists" to this region, the Lewis and Clark Expedition, camped at the confluence of the Milk and Missouri rivers, about 18 miles southeast of present-day Glasgow. After exploring the river, Lewis called it "Milk River" because of its color resembling that of a "cup of tea admixture of a tablespoon full of milk." Nelson Reservoir Designated as one of the most ultimate Walleye fishing areas in the state of Montana, Nelson Reservoir covers 4,000 acres of water. Located in northeast Montana 17 miles east of Malta, the reservoir attracts anglers promising to produce record-class fish! Nelson Reservoir is stocked with Walleye, Yellow Perch, and Northern Pike. The reservoir produced a state record for Walleye with a whopping 14-pound one! Ice fishing is also popular when the cold months set in. Spearing, angling, and tip-ups are the most popular methods when ice fishing. The 288-acre area allows for fishing, camping, boating, or swimming. Fort Peck Lake Fort Peck Lake is Montana's largest body of water at 134 miles in length and a maximum depth of 220 feet. The shoreline spans more than 1,520 miles. That's longer than the California coast! More than 50 different kinds of fish call this body of water home. In 1933, a 3.8-mile dam was constructed across the Missouri River creating the reservoir. Anglers flock here.

11 South 12Th Street East, Malta, 59538 0 Bed 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Located on over a quarter of an acre within the Malta City Limits is this 1300+/- square foot heated shop with attached 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartment. The lot is zoned for Industrial use and provides plenty of off-street parking for business or private use. The building was built in 1974 and is made entirely of concrete slab walls. The shop is accessed by an overhead commercial door with automatic opener. Amenities include a concrete floor with floor drain, workbench spanning the north wall and floor to ceiling storage on the east wall. A half bath can also be found in the shop as well as access to the backyard, apartment and upstairs storage area. The 2-bedroom apartment consists of 2 levels, 864+/- square feet each, for a total of 1728+/- square feet of living/storage space. When entering the apartment from the shop a small office can be found directly inside, as well as a door separating the office from the remainder of the living space. This allows for a business conducted out of the shop to be entirely self-contained, with office space and 1/2 bath, and the living space to remain completely separate if desired. The property could be utilized by an owner with a business, or the apartment and shop could be rented to 2 separate entities, or the owner could occupy one space while renting the other; this property was built to accommodate a variety of possibilities! The main floor of the apartment has been finished with laminate flooring and ceramic tile. A 1/2 bath is located on the main floor and a sliding glass door off the dining room provides access to the chain link fenced yard. The second story is carpeted and is made up of 2 bedrooms as well as a 3/4 bath with walk-in shower. A jetted tub is located in the master bedroom as is the laundry area. Washer and dryer, as well as the kitchen appliances, are to be included in the sale. A large storage area can be accessed from the master bedroom and shop. The apartment is heated with a gas forced air furnace and cooled with central air conditioning. The shop is heated with its own natural gas fueled forced air furnace. Parking in front of the property is graveled and a grassy area to the rear of the property, outside of the chain link fence, can be used for additional parking or vehicle storage. An apple tree in the back yard is well known for producing apples in large quantities!

